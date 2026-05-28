Furthering IFF's leadership in natural ingredients for perfumery.

LMR Naturals by IFF-a global leader in natural ingredients for perfumery, cosmetics and flavors-today inaugurated its new experimental field, Domaine des Naturels LMR. The field is dedicated to advancing research in natural ingredients, preserving Grasse's agricultural heritage and expanding education in naturals. The inauguration, attended by Grasse Mayor Jérôme Viaud, a long-standing supporter of the perfume industry, underscores IFF and LMR's ongoing commitment to the region.

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At Domaine des Naturels LMR, R&D experts research new natural species, variety breeding, cultivation methods and production techniques.

"This inauguration reflects over two decades of continuous investment in Grasse and in naturals," said Ana Paula Mendonça, president, Scent, IFF. "With Domaine des Naturels LMR, we are bringing together innovation, preservation and knowledge sharing to shape the next chapter of natural ingredients, powered by deep scientific expertise and a truly global innovation network. What matters most is what this unlocks for our customers: more creative freedom, more distinctive ingredients, and ultimately true differentiation."

Driving sustainable innovation in naturals

The 1.8-hectare experimental field operates as an integrated research and development platform. Located near LMR's Grasse headquarters and its high-end creation site, L'Atelier du Parfumeur, Domaine des Naturels LMR enables a seamless approach from seed to fragrance

Sabrya Meflah, president of fine fragrance, Scent, IFF, said, "The Domaine des Naturels LMR is a fantastic creative playground for our artists of perfumery to find inspiration and invent the signatures of tomorrow, building on our unique Grasse and global innovation ecosystem."

Acquired by IFF in 2025, the field builds on the legacy of pioneering farmer Constant Viale, its former owner. Domaine des Naturels LMR maintains a collection of endemic species, including rose, jasmine, tuberose, iris, narcissus and olive trees. Combining traditional cultivation methods with advanced agronomic approaches, LMR continues to protect and develop Grasse's distinctive know-how. Terraced farming, organic practices and biodiversity initiatives help preserve both the landscape and its ecological balance.

The experimental field allows local teams to explore plant varieties, refine cultivation techniques and assess bio-based inputs under real-world conditions.By integrating agronomy, extraction and perfumery-supported by a multidisciplinary team of more than 10 botanical experts-LMR enhances its ability to design, validate and scale distinctive natural raw materials while supporting more resilient agricultural systems. With a comprehensive approach to sustainability, the field includes diversified water sourcing, support for pollinators and the development of habitats for local wildlife, further strengthening LMR's long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship.

Stewardship and education

Domaine des Naturels LMR also serves as an immersive environment dedicated to natural ingredients education, offering customers, partners and perfumers direct insight into the realities of sourcing and cultivating natural materials.

The site will gradually host the LMR Naturals Academy, with training programs and hands-on experiences to deepen expertise and ensure the transmission of this specialized knowledge.

"By bringing together innovation, heritage and education, LMR Naturals by IFF continues to shape what comes next for naturals," said Bertrand de Préville, general manager of LMR Naturals by IFF. "We're anchored in Grasse, connected to a global network and driven by a long-term vision."

Since acquiring LMR Naturals in 2000, IFF has steadily invested in Grasse. Building on the pioneering vision of LMR founder Monique Rémy, this sustained commitment continues to elevate standards in natural ingredients by blending science, agriculture and the art of perfumery. It also anchors Grasse within a global research network spanning Brazil, the United States, Asia and beyond, enabling knowledge generated at Domaine des Naturels LMR to extend across IFF's 14 innovation platforms worldwide.

About LMR Naturals by IFF

Founded in 1983 by Monique Rémy and acquired by IFF in 2000, LMR Naturals is a trademarked capability within IFF dedicated to the development of high-quality, innovative and sustainably sourced natural ingredients. LMR Naturals supports perfumers worldwide with a broad portfolio of naturals across fine fragrance, beauty, personal care, home care and flavorists with taste applications. For more information, visit https://www.iff.com/scent/lmr-naturals/.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in taste, scent, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we're innovating for the future. Every day, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable solutions that elevate products people love-advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff.com, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

2026 by International Flavors Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved

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Department: Scent

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