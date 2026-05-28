Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) today announced that its Elgato brand is bringing MCP support to Stream Deck, opening the award-winning platform to AI assistants for the first time. Starting with NVIDIA G-Assist, AI tools and agentic workflows can now execute actions on a user's system. This takes AI out of the chat box and gives it a presence in the real world.

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"The combination of broad system control, a user-curated permission model, and a physical interface with visual feedback makes Stream Deck a genuinely unique input layer for agentic workflows, not just for gaming and streaming, but for anyone building with AI agents that need to actually do things in the real world," said Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of Corsair. "Paired with our strategy of embedding the Stream Deck platform across a growing range of peripherals, Corsair offers one of the most valuable action layers for AI on the market today."

Most AI integrations today are screen-based. Chat windows, text fields, copilots that suggest things for you in a UI you're already in. While this has its place, agents are trapped in software. Stream Deck is different. It's a physical action layer connected to hundreds of integrations across your entire system: lights, audio, scenes, shortcuts, hardware, apps, automations. Model Context Protocol (MCP) is often described as a USB layer for AI, allowing any system to expose its full set of capabilities simply by plugging in. When an AI agent connects to Stream Deck through MCP, it inherits all of that.

One of the biggest open questions in AI deployment is the agent permission problem: how do you let an AI take real actions without giving it unchecked access? Stream Deck solves this by design. The user decides exactly which actions to expose. You fill your MCP Deck with the actions you want the agent to have, and nothing more. That's human-in-the-loop by design, not as an afterthought. Clear guardrails. Predictable behavior. You can see what every key does because the keys show you.

"The combination of broad system control, a user-curated permission model, and a physical interface with visual feedback makes Stream Deck a genuinely unique input layer for agentic workflows, not just for gaming and streaming, but for anyone building with AI agents that need to actually do things in the real world," said Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of Corsair. "Paired with our strategy of embedding the Stream Deck platform across a growing range of peripherals, Corsair offers one of the most valuable action layers for AI on the market today."

Initial launch partners include NVIDIA Project G-Assist, the on-device AI assistant for GeForce RTX PCs, and Aitum, a popular automation platform for streamers, with more partners on the way.

NVIDIA Project G-Assist

NVIDIA G-Assist is an on-device AI assistant for GeForce RTX PCs. Powered by a small but capable language model running locally on the GPU, it responds to voice and text commands, letting users optimize performance and manage their system on the fly.

With Stream Deck integration, G-Assist's reach expands well beyond the desktop. Through a dedicated plugin, it connects to the user's MCP Deck, gaining access to every action on it. It also brings something entirely new to Stream Deck: voice control. For the first time, users can trigger Stream Deck actions just by speaking.

"Project G-Assist helps gamers and creators get more from their PCs. Stream Deck expands that even further, giving G-Assist access to a whole new range of actions beyond system settings," said Gerardo Delgado, Senior Director of Product Management at NVIDIA. "Press a button for a single action, or talk to G-Assist to trigger several at once. That's AI delivering real, everyday value."

Availability

Stream Deck's MCP support, a new plugin for NVIDIA Project G-Assist, and Aitum integration are available today. To get started, users need Stream Deck 7.4 or later and an existing Stream Deck device.

GeForce RTX owners can install G-Assist through the NVIDIA App, where the Stream Deck plugin comes pre-installed with v0.2.1. Setup also requires the Elgato MCP server, with a step-by-step guide available to help.

Media

Watch the spotlight video: https://youtu.be/VoY9XBpZuWA

About Corsair

Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium sim racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; Drop, the leading community-driven mechanical keyboard brand; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's potential future growth in certain product categories; future headwinds and tailwinds that may impact the Company's sales and results of operations including semiconductor supply constraints and demand for AI-focused workstations; and the potential growth and the long-term trajectory of our segments. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's limited operating history, which makes it difficult to forecast the Company's future results of operations; current macroeconomic conditions, including the impacts of high inflation and risk of recession, on demand for our products, consumer confidence and financial markets generally; changes in trade regulations, policies, and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations, including potential new tariffs that may be imposed on U.S. imports and our ability to mitigate; the Company's ability to build and maintain the strength of the Company's brand among gaming, streaming and content creator enthusiasts and ability to continuously develop and successfully market new products and improvements to existing products; the introduction and success of new third-party high-performance computer hardware, particularly graphics processing units and central processing units as well as sophisticated new video games; fluctuations in operating results; the loss or inability to attract and retain key management; the impacts from geopolitical events and unrest; delays or disruptions at the Company or third-parties' manufacturing and distribution facilities; and the other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

David Pasquale

ir@corsair.com

914-337-8801

Media Contact:

media@corsair.com

510-657-8747