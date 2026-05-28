Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Eureka Metals Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S580) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of IOS Geosciences ("IOS") to act as project manager for the Company's planned 2026 exploration campaigns at its Tyee Project located in the Havre-St-Pierre region of Québec.

IOS will oversee and coordinate Eureka's summer exploration activities at Tyee, including field logistics, technical staffing, geological services, contractor coordination, sampling programs, data management, and related operational support. IOS brings extensive experience managing exploration programs throughout Québec, including in remote and logistically challenging environments, and has supported numerous critical mineral and industrial mineral projects across the province.

"Having a highly experienced Québec-based technical and operational partner is extremely important as we advance the Tyee Project," said Danny Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of Eureka. "IOS brings decades of regional exploration experience, strong operational capabilities, and an established network of personnel and contractors throughout Québec. We believe their involvement will significantly strengthen the execution of our 2026 exploration programs."

About IOS Geosciences

Active throughout Québec since 1992, IOS is a leading geological and mineral exploration services company providing integrated technical, operational, and laboratory solutions to mineral exploration companies, mining companies, engineering firms, public agencies, industrial developers, and independent prospectors.

IOS is recognized for its multidisciplinary expertise, offering clients comprehensive support for all stages of exploration programs, including geological services, project management, field logistics, sampling, camp management, geochemistry, applied mineralogy, GIS integration, and NI 43-101 technical support.

Over more than three decades, IOS has participated in over 1,700 exploration and mining-related projects across Québec, Canada, and internationally. The company has worked with a broad range of junior and senior mining companies and has been involved in projects focused on critical minerals, graphite, gold, base metals, diamonds, industrial minerals, and specialty metals.

IOS has developed a strong reputation within the Québec mining industry for its advanced laboratory and mineral characterization capabilities, including collaborations involving electron microscopy and applied mineralogy technologies. The company has also received industry recognition and innovation awards for its contributions to the mineral exploration sector, including recognition by Metals & Mining Review as one of Canada's Top Mining Service Companies.

Market Maker Engagement

The Company also announces that it has engaged Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE and other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, ITG has leveraged its proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Eureka Metals Corp.

Eureka Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of exploration projects in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium Project in Québec, prospective for titanium-vanadium-scandium mineralization, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Polymetallic Project in British Columbia, prospective for silver-lead-zinc-gold mineralization.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299168

Source: Eureka Metals Corp.