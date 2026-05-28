

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $276 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Best Buy Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $8.93 billion from $8.76 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $276 Mln. vs. $202 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue: $8.93 Bln vs. $8.76 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.30 To $ 6.60 Full year revenue guidance: $ 41.2 B To $ 42.1 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News