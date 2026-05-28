Highlights

Only peptide company exhibiting at BEYOND 2026, Dave Asprey's flagship biohacking, longevity, and consciousness conference

Three immersive days in Austin, Texas - May 27-29, 2026

5,000+ attendees, 100+ speakers, 150+ exhibiting partners, and 30 experiential "hacktivations"

Dedicated booth showcasing the Company's peptide product line, including the needle-free BPC-157 transdermal patch

Event comes ahead of the previously announced feature of CSO Justin Kirkland on The Human Upgrade with Dave Asprey, airing in June 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announces its participation in BEYOND, the biohacking, longevity, and consciousness conference founded and led by Dave Asprey, taking place May 27-29, 2026 in Austin, Texas. The Company will be the only peptide company exhibiting on the show floor and will operate a dedicated booth showcasing its peptide product line, including the needle-free BPC-157 transdermal patch.

Now in its second decade, BEYOND is the largest and longest-running conference dedicated to biohacking. The event brings together founders, practitioners, and peak performers for three immersive days of hands-on science, advanced wellness tools, and experiential learning across performance, longevity, peptides, nootropics, mitochondrial health, and consciousness.

BEYOND positions itself as the place attendees "discover the tools, tests, and teachings to live longer, think clearer, and lead at their highest level," with multiple interactive floors where education and experiential learning meet. The Company's booth will give attendees the opportunity to engage directly with its team, learn about its science-led approach to peptide formulation, and experience its needle-free delivery technology firsthand.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"BEYOND is where the most engaged consumer audience in this category gathers every year, and being the only peptide company exhibiting on the floor is a meaningful moment for us. Dave Asprey has built the conversation that brought peptides into the mainstream wellness dialogue, and standing in front of 5,000 attendees who actively follow this space - with our needle-free BPC-157 patch and our broader product line - is exactly the kind of direct, science-grounded introduction we want for the brand."

Reminder: CSO Justin Kirkland Featured on The Human Upgrade with Dave Asprey - Airing June 2026

The Company's presence at BEYOND comes just days ahead of the previously announced podcast feature of Justin Kirkland, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Amino Innovations, on The Human Upgrade with Dave Asprey. The episode is scheduled for release in June 2026 and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube.

For the full announcement of the podcast feature, see the Company's prior release click here.

Together, the booth presence at BEYOND and the upcoming podcast feature place the Company directly in front of the audience that has driven the peptide conversation forward over the past decade, at a moment of accelerating public interest in peptide-based wellness following recent U.S. regulatory developments.

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's participation in the BEYOND conference in Austin, Texas; the Company's anticipated exhibition activities and product showcase at the conference; the anticipated release of the podcast episode; the anticipated availability of such podcast episode on various media platforms; and statements regarding growing public interest in peptide-based wellness products and the Company's expected exposure to its target audience through these marketing initiatives.

Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including that: the BEYOND conference will occur as currently scheduled; the Company will participate in the conference on the terms currently anticipated; the podcast episode featuring the Company's Chief Scientific Officer will be released on the timelines currently contemplated; and general business, market and regulatory conditions will not change in a manner materially adverse to the Company.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, but not limited to: the risk of adverse regulatory developments affecting the commercialization of the Company's peptide products.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299152

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.