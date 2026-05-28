In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NCT) - up 155% at $6.27 Agape ATP Corporation (ATPC) - up 112% at $6.05 Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) - up 66% at $23.00 Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) - up 37% at $241.52 Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC) - up 26% at $23.73 Powerlaw Corp. (PWRL) - up 21% at $33.75 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) - up 20% at $11.78 Bridgford Foods Corporation (BRID) - up 17% at $8.98 Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) - up 16% at $10.70 Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) - up 15% at $12.27

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) - down 25% at $40.05 VCI Global Limited (VCIG) - down 22% at $3.72 Momentus Inc. (MNTS) - down 21% at $15.35 rYojbaba Co., Ltd. (RYOJ) - down 20% at $4.13 Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) - down 18% at $4.99 Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) - down 13% at $2.65 Founder Group Limited (FGL) - down 12% at $2.30 AMASS Brands, Inc. (AMSS) - down 11% at $5.04 Braze, Inc. (BRZE) - down 8% at $22.42 Freight Technologies, Inc. (FRGT) - down 6% at $4.56

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - At 8:05 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX