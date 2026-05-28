Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Epic Gold Corp. (CSE: EPG) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 6340) ("Epic Gold" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated May 25, 2026, the Company will consolidate the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation").

The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 29391A202 and the new ISIN will be CA29391A2020 for post-Consolidation Shares. The effective date of the Consolidation will be June 3, 2026.

The Company currently has 214,701,924 Shares issued and outstanding, and immediately following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 42,940,385 Shares issued and outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole Share. The Company's outstanding incentive stock options, warrants, and any convertible securities will be adjusted on the same basis (5:1) to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with their respective terms with proportionate adjustments to be made to the exercise prices. The Company's post-Consolidation Shares are expected to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on or about June 3, 2026.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders will be required to send their respective certificates representing the pre-Consolidation Shares along with a properly executed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Transfer Agent"), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal can be obtained through the Transfer Agent by calling 1-800-564-6253 or by emailing corporateactions@computershare.com. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-Consolidation Share certificate(s) to the Transfer Agent will receive a post-Consolidation Share certificate or direct registration system statement representing the post-Consolidation Shares.

About Epic Gold Corp.

Epic Gold Corp. is a well-funded gold exploration company anchored by historical gold resources across its four projects (see news releases May 13, 2025, June 3, 2025, October 8, 2025, December 16, 2025). Epic provides a combination of a proven management team; a strong cash position (~$10M in cash and equivalents); Tier-1 jurisdiction exposure; and multiple potential discovery and transaction-driven catalysts.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299170

Source: Epic Gold Corp.