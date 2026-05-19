Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Epic Gold Corp. (CSE: EPG) ("Epic Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial assay results from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the Fenton Gold Project, located approximately 60 km southeast of Chapais, Québec. The Company completed 4,259 metres of NQ-size diamond drilling in ten holes designed to test high-priority structural, geological, and geophysical targets associated with historically reported high-grade gold mineralization. Core drilling for the 2026 program was completed by Chibougamau Diamond Drilling Ltd.

Key intercepts include:

FTN-26-002 confirmed high-grade gold mineralization within the Everest System, returning 5.85 m grading 4.65 g/t Au, including 2.00 m grading 8.83 g/t Au.

FTN-26-003 at the new Weller target intersected 77.05 m grading 0.54 g/t Au outside the known Fenton Main deposit, including multiple higher-grade intervals.

FTN-26-005 confirmed broad and continuous gold mineralization within the Fenton Main Zone, returning 76.80 m grading 1.23 g/t Au, including 26.70 m grading 2.25 g/t Au.

FTN-26-006, drilled approximately 1.2 km along strike from the Fenton Main Zone, intersected broad gold mineralization comparable to Fenton-style mineralization, including 8.75 m grading 0.67 g/t Au with localized higher-grade intervals up to 10.50 g/t Au.

FTN-26-009 identified a new zone at the Highland Park target, returning 12.10 m grading 0.56 g/t Au, with localized high-grade mineralization including 0.60 m grading 10.20 g/t Au in hole FTN-26-010.





Figure 1. Simplified geological map of the Fenton Gold Project showing 2026 drill collar locations, selected significant drill intercepts, historical drilling, and interpreted mineralized trends across the Fenton, Weller, Everest, Highland Park, and Dalmore target areas. The map highlights the approximate 1.2 km strike extent between the Fenton and Dalmore targets.

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Discussion

The 2026 drill program successfully expanded gold mineralization across multiple target areas at the Fenton Gold Project, including Fenton Main, Everest, Weller, Highland Park, and Dalmore. Drilling intersected broad intervals of gold mineralization over an approximate 1.2 km strike length, supporting the potential for a larger structurally controlled gold system extending beyond the historically defined Fenton Main Zone.

At Everest, hole FTN-26-002 confirmed high-grade mineralization, returning 5.85 m grading 4.65 g/t Au, including 2.00 m grading 8.83 g/t Au. At the new Weller target, FTN-26-003 intersected 77.05 m grading 0.54 g/t Au while testing interpreted EM plates north of Fenton Main, highlighting the potential for additional mineralized shoots and parallel zones within an underexplored structural corridor.





Figure 2. Longitudinal projection of hole FTN-26-003 at the Weller Zone showing the relationship between gold mineralization and the interpreted Maxwell Plate A and Maxwell Plate B EM conductors derived from the 2022 InfiniTEM XL survey. Maxwell plates represent modeled subsurface conductive bodies generated from electromagnetic ("EM") survey data and are used to estimate the geometry, orientation, and conductivity of potential mineralized zones at depth.

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At Fenton Main, FTN-26-005 returned 76.80 m grading 1.23 g/t Au, including 26.70 m grading 2.25 g/t Au, confirming broad and continuous mineralization. Hole FTN-26-006 intersected mineralization comparable to that observed within the Fenton Main Zone approximately 1.2 km along strike from Fenton Main, including 8.75 m grading 0.67 g/t Au with localized high grades up to 10.50 g/t Au, indicating the system remains open along strike.

At Highland Park, FTN-26-009 identified a new mineralized zone returning 12.10 m grading 0.56 g/t Au, with localized high-grade mineralization in FTN-26-010.

Structural measurements from downhole Televiewer define a consistent steeply dipping structural corridor characterized by clustered quartz vein and foliation orientations, supporting the interpretation of a coherent northeast-plunging mineralized system extending beyond the Fenton Main Zone. Ongoing structural interpretation, televiewer surveys, and geophysical integration continue to refine the Company's understanding of the controls on higher-grade gold mineralization and future drill targeting.





Figure 3: Equal-angle lower hemisphere stereonet of downhole televiewer measurements of mineralized quartz veins from the 2026 Fenton drill program, showing a dominant steeply dipping structural fabric and coherent northeast-plunging mineralized corridor. Vein orientations support a structurally controlled, multi-level gold system, with higher-grade shoots likely localized at intersections between steep southwest-dipping veins and secondary northeast-trending structures.

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Figure 4: Longitudinal projection of the Fenton Main Zone showing drill holes FTN-26-004 and FTN-26-005.

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Interpretation

Gold mineralization at the Fenton Gold Project is interpreted to be structurally controlled within sheared basaltic host rocks and associated with a northwest-southeast trending structural corridor. Higher-grade intervals appear linked to increased quartz veining, sulphide development, and structural complexity, particularly near interpreted structural intersection zones where deformation may have enhanced permeability and focused hydrothermal fluid flow.

Broad lower-grade gold intervals intersected across multiple target areas suggest the Fenton system may host laterally continuous, bulk-tonnage style mineralized envelopes, with higher-grade shoots localized within structurally complex zones. Epic plans to test the continuity and geometry of these broader mineralized zones through additional drilling, which, if confirmed, may represent potential bulk-mineable targets within the evolving Fenton gold system.

Table 1: Selected drill assays.

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone FTN-26-001 70.20 72.05 1.85 2.45 Everest and 57.55 57.90 0.35 6.46 FTN-26-002 32.30 38.15 5.85 4.65 Everest and 333.00 335.00 2.00 8.83 FTN-26-003 173.20 250.25 77.05 0.54 Weller incl. 173.20 177.00 3.80 2.36 incl. 200.50 206.50 6.00 1.95 incl. 247.75 250.25 2.50 3.08 FTN-26-004 57.00 90.00 33.00 0.30 Fenton and 193.90 195.25 1.35 2.22 FTN-26-005 73.85 150.65 76.80 1.23 Fenton incl. 104.30 131.00 26.70 2.25

incl. 145.05 147.65 2.60 2.51 FTN-26-006 30.30 39.05 8.75 0.67 Dalmore and; 195.20 195.70 0.50 10.50 FTN-26-007 Assays Pending Barrel FTN-26-008 91.50 96.50 5.00 0.41 Highland Park FTN-26-009 167.00 179.10 12.10 0.56 Highland Park incl. 167.00 169.50 2.50 1.69 and 124.20 128.20 4.00 1.47 FTN-26-010 76.10 77.10 1.00 0.48 Highland Park 282.20 282.80 0.60 10.20

*Reported intervals are drilled core lengths, true width is unknown; assay values are uncut

Table 2: Drill collar data.

Hole number Azimuth Dip Depth - Final (m) Easting(mE) Northing (mN) FTN-26-001 220 -45 384 473945 5485668 FTN-26-002 220 -55 405 473962 5485714 FTN-26-003 215 -45 456 474138 5485299 FTN-26-004 220 -55 616 473447 5484744 FTN-26-005 45 -75 523 473375 5484646 FTN-26-006 235 -50 387 472514 5485579 FTN-26-007 245 -70 534 472792 5484477 FTN-26-008 215 -50 300 473658 5485092 FTN-26-009 215 -50 249 473589 5485188 FTN-26-010 215 -50 405 473425 5485345

*Coordinates are reported in UTM

Quality Assurance - Quality Control ("QA/QC")

The Company drilled NQ-size core during the program. Drill core was logged, photographed, and sawn in half, with one half submitted for analysis and the remaining half retained for reference. Reported intervals represent drilled core lengths and true widths are currently unknown unless otherwise stated. Assay values are uncut.

All sampling was completed under the supervision of the Company's professional geologists and is subject to a Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QA/QC") program consistent with National Instrument 43-101 and industry best practices, including the regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicate samples.

Samples from the 2026 drilling program were submitted to AGAT Laboratories, ALS Canada Ltd., and Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs"), all independent ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratories. Gold analysis was completed using fire assay with atomic absorption finish, with overlimit samples analyzed by gravimetric methods where applicable. Select samples were also analyzed using multi-element ICP-MS methods where applicable.

Selected samples were further analyzed using metallic screen methods to better evaluate coarse gold and mitigate nugget effects.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Richardson, P. Geo. (OGQ Permit No. 10929), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is a non-independent Technical Consultant to the Company and overseeing the gold exploration program at Fenton.

About Epic Gold Corp.

Epic Gold Corp. is a well-funded gold exploration company anchored by historical gold resources across its four projects (see news releases May 13, 2025, June 3, 2025, October 8, 2025, December 16, 2025). Epic provides a combination of a proven management team; a strong cash position (~$15M in cash and equivalents); Tier-1 jurisdiction exposure; and multiple potential discovery and transaction-driven catalysts.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Appendix A

Summary previously disclosed drill collars highlighted in this release

Assessment ID Year Hole number Hole Size Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH GM38222 1981 GL-81-35 BQ 473682 5484682 370.3 215 -55 246.28 GM38222 1981 GL-81-39 BQ 473660 5484671 370.3 215 -52 121.81 GM70854 2017 1354-17-17 NQ 473578 5484823 372 230.5 -80 671.5

NAD83 Zone 18

Source: GM70854; GM38222

Historic Sampling, QAQC and Analytical Procedures

Fenton (SOQUEM 2017-2018) (Series 1354):

Core was sawn in half; samples typically 1.5 m. Preparation at ALS Val-d'Or; gold by 30 g fire assay (AAS finish) with gravimetric re-assay for >2 g/t Au. Select coarse-gold samples analyzed by Metallic Sieve (~1,000 g). Multi-element geochemistry by four-acid ICP-AES/MS and lithium metaborate ICP methods. SOQUEM inserted blanks, standards, and duplicates; ALS inserted internal controls. All labs accredited ISO 17025:2005. Intervals reported are core lengths; true widths are unknown. Source: GM 70854.

Fenton (GL-1981 series)

Historical documentation does not describe the QA/QC procedures, laboratory accreditation, or control sample insertion associated with the analytical program.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297950

Source: Epic Gold Corp.