Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - Epic Gold Corp. (CSE: EPG) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 6340) ("Epic Gold" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company have approved by board resolution consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding securities on a five (5) for one (1) basis pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Currently, the Company's authorized share capital is an unlimited number of common shares without par value, of which 214,701,924 shares are issued and outstanding with a further 9,410,000 shares reserved for issuance upon the exercise of outstanding options. Following consolidation and subject to rounding, Epic Gold will have issued and outstanding 42,940,385 common shares, subject to shares being issued pursuant to outstanding options being exercised prior to the effective date of the consolidation. The board of directors believe that the share consolidation will provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek financing opportunities and strategic acquisitions.

The Company does not intend to undergo a name change in conjunction with the proposed consolidation.

About Epic Gold Corp.

Epic Gold Corp. is a well-funded gold exploration company anchored by historical gold resources across its four projects (see news releases May 13, 2025, June 3, 2025, October 8, 2025, December 16, 2025). Epic provides a combination of a proven management team; a strong cash position (~$15M in cash and equivalents); Tier-1 jurisdiction exposure; and multiple potential discovery and transaction-driven catalysts.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298700

Source: Epic Gold Corp.