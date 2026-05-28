KeyBank Teammates Come Together To Serve Local Communities During 35th Annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day

On June 2, KeyBank teammates will volunteer with hundreds of community organizations across the bank's national footprint

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / On Tuesday, June 2, KeyBank will proudly celebrate its 35th annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day, a signature day of service that brings teammates together to support the communities they call home. From 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., thousands of KeyBank teammates across the country will roll up their sleeves and volunteer alongside local nonprofit partners at nearly 600 projects.

Neighbors Make the Difference Day honors KeyBank's more than 200 years of service and reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening communities, supporting neighbors, and making a positive difference - together.

In addition to building playgrounds, painting homes, refreshing community gardens, cleaning up parks, and supporting local organizations, KeyBank teammates will also host financial education workshops at select sites to help neighbors build confidence and tools for their financial futures.

To support volunteer participation, many KeyBank branches will close at noon on June 2nd. Customers will continue to have access to ATMs, as well as online and mobile banking services.

"Neighbors Make the Difference Day is one of the most meaningful days of the year for our teammates," said Eric Fiala, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer for KeyBank. "It's an opportunity to give back to the communities we care so deeply about and to show up as neighbors, not just bankers. Communities thrive when volunteers unite and we're proud to invest our time, talent, and heart to help brighten lives in ways that truly matter."

Neighbors Make the Difference Day began in 1991, when a small group of KeyBank teammates in Alaska came together to volunteer in their community. Just two years later, the program expanded across the company, becoming an official day of service. Today, it stands as one of the nation's leading corporate volunteer initiatives and a powerful example of how collective action can strengthen communities.

Join the conversation on June 2 by following KeyBankNMTDD, @KeyBank on Instagram, KeyBank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/keybank, and KeyBank on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/keybank/.

Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-teammates-come-together-to-serve-local-communities-during-35-1171408