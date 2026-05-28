Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Euronext Paris: SOP), a major tech player in Europe, has announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with a view to acquiring the Manufacturing Engineering business from Daher Industrial Services to bolster its expertise in aerospace engineering.

Daher Industrial Services Manufacturing Engineering business covers two core activities in the aerospace manufacturing process: the preparatory pre-production phase, carried out at key steps of the manufacturing lifecycle, and support for ramping up production and boosting efficiency in the manufacturing process. It also helps ensure quality, industrial performance and continuity in manufacturing processes.

With over 360 employees located mainly in France the business posted revenue of more than €42 million in 2025, primarily generated with Airbus, which it has served as a long-standing strategic partner since 1995.

This acquisition would enable Sopra Steria to take its aerospace business to the next level, significantly expanding its capacity in critical manufacturing engineering processes. It would be fully in line with the Group's strategy aimed at developing end-to-end skills for the entire aerospace value chain, amid the accelerating pace of manufacturing processes and ever more exacting standards for industrial performance. The acquisition would expand Sopra Steria's capacity to serve major groups like Airbus across a wide range of critical industrial needs and would consolidate our positioning as a leading technology and industrial partner for major European aerospace programmes.

The proposed acquisition is subject to prior consultation with employee representative bodies and customary approvals. It is expected to be completed in the second half of the year.

About Sopra Steria Sopra Steria, a major tech player in Europe with 51,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and technologies with a collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2025, the Group generated revenue of €5.6 billion.

The world is how we shape it Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809 For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528793609/en/

Contacts:

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Olivier Psaume

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