Update: In bold below.

On request of Shamaran Petroleum Ltd, company registration number 348821, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's Swedish Depositary Receipts ("SDR") to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from May 29, 2026.

Listing of ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd's SDRs:

Short name: SNM SDB Maximum number of shares to be listed: 2,878,504,314 ISIN code: SE0028000992 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 512609 Company Registration Number: 202605870 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table Trading currency: SEK Clearing: Bilateral settlement





When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis on May 29, 2026, please see press release published by ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. on May 11 2026.

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.