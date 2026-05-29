

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - CTS Eventim AG (EVD.DE), a German ticketing and live entertainment company, reported a rise in adjusted EBITDA and revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.



Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim, said: 'CTS EVENTIM has made a successful start to 2026, maintaining its trajectory of profitable growth. The Live Entertainment segment performed particularly strongly in the first quarter. Our international position and close cooperation with promoters, artists and partners continue to provide strong foundations for the sustained growth of our business.'



For the three-month period, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of EUR 118.9 million, higher than EUR 100.3 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA from the Live Entertainment segment surged to EUR 29.1 million from EUR 11.6 million in the previous year.



The Group registered revenue of EUR 613.5 million, up from EUR 498.6 million in the previous year. Revenue from the Live Entertainment segment was EUR 403.6 million as against the prior year's EUR 291.8 million.



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