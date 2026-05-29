Dicot Pharma AB: Dicot Pharma announces the final subscription date for units in the ongoing rights issue

Uppsala, Sweden, May 29, 2026. Thursday, June 4, 2026, is the final day for subscription in Dicot Pharma AB's ("Dicot Pharma" or "the Company") ongoing rights issue of units, consisting of shares and warrants of series TO 7, totaling approximately SEK 210 million ("the Offering"). Please note that certain banks and nominees have an earlier deadline for subscription. Holders of unit rights should therefore check with their bank or nominee to see if they are using an earlier deadline for subscription. The last day of trading in unit rights is June 1, 2026.

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES.

The primary purpose of the Issue is to finance the planned phase 2b study of the drug candidate LIB-01, which is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026. The subscription period runs through June 4, 2026. Anyone who was registered in the share register on the record date of May 19, 2026, has preferential rights to subscribe for units in the Issue based on the number of unit rights allocated. The last day of trading in unit rights, which grant preferential rights to subscribe for units, is June 1, 2026. It is also possible to express interest in subscribing without unit rights. Allocation of units subscribed for without preferential rights will be made in accordance with the allocation principles set forth in the EU Follow-on Prospectus published by Dicot Pharma on May 19, 2026 (the "Prospectus").

Please note that some banks and nominees will close the registration period for exercising unit rights before June 4, 2026, and may sell unit rights for which the investor has not responded. Therefore, please contact your bank or nominee well in advance to find out which deadlines apply.

Subscription procedure

The procedure for subscribing for units in the Rights Issue depends on whether you are a nominee-registered (most common) or a directly registered shareholder. If you are uncertain which category applies to you, please contact your bank.

You hold shares through a bank or other nominee (nominee-registered shareholder)

Contact your nominee/bank for instructions and deadlines applicable and act in accordance with such instructions. The instructions are often available when logged into your nominee's online service.

Applications to subscribe for units without unit rights shall be made in accordance with the procedures established by the respective nominee.

You hold shares in a VP account (directly registered shareholder)

If you exercise all unit rights, use the pre-printed bank giro payment slip distributed by Euroclear Sweden and act in accordance with the instructions provided therein. If a different number of unit rights is to be exercised than those stated on the pre-printed payment slip, the special application form distributed together with the issue statement shall be used. The application form may also be ordered from Vator Securities.

The Prospectus

The Prospectus has been prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Prospectus, which contains complete terms and instructions, was approved and registered by the Finansinspektionen on May 19, 2026 and is available on the Company's website (www.dicotpharma.com).

Advisers

Corpura Fondkommission AB is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue. Advokatfirman Lindahl KB is acting as legal adviser to the Company.

Important information

The information in this press release does not constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe for or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in Dicot Pharma. No action has been taken and no action will be taken to permit a public offering in any jurisdiction other than Sweden. An invitation to relevant persons to subscribe for Units in Dicot Pharma will only be made through the prospectus published by the Company.

The information in this press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa or South Korea or any other jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful, subject to legal restrictions or require measures other than those required under Swedish law. Any action in violation of this instruction may constitute a breach of applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to acquire or subscribe for securities in the United States. No shares, subscription rights or other securities issued by the Company (the "Securities") have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and no Securities may be offered, subscribed for, exercised, pledged, sold, resold, delivered or transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities legislation of the relevant state or other jurisdiction in the United States. The Securities have neither been approved nor registered, and will not be approved or registered, by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities authority or any other authority in the United States. Nor has any such authority passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering or the accuracy or reliability of the prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. In any EEA Member State other than Sweden, this announcement is addressed only to, and directed only at, "qualified investors" in such Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities referred to herein are being distributed and directed only at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" (within the meaning of the UK version of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, which forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) who are (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); (ii) "high net worth entities" etc. as referred to in Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order; or (iii) such other persons to whom such investment or investment activity may lawfully be directed under the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this document and should not act or rely on it.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information that reflects the Company's current view of future events and financial and operational development. Words such as "intends", "assesses", "expects", "may", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and other expressions that indicate or predict future developments or trends, and that are not based on historical facts, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is, by its nature, associated with both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as it depends on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking information does not constitute any guarantee of future results or development, and actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking information.

For further information, please contact:

Elin Trampe, CEO

Phone: +46 72 502 10 10

E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB

Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 16,750 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.