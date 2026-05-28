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WKN: A40CWP | ISIN: FR001400OKR3 | Ticker-Symbol: CAJ1
Tradegate
28.05.26 | 21:29
0,245 Euro
+0,25 % +0,001
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2420,24411:24
0,2400,24511:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2026 19:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Groupe Casino: Extension of consents from creditors and of the maturity of the operational financings

Paris, 28 May 2026

Further to its press release dated 24 April 20261, the Group announces that it has obtained from its Term Loan B, RCF and Quatrim creditors an extension of their consent not to use the current discussions regarding the adaptation and strengthening project of the Group's financial structure as any means of action in respect of (i) the financing documentation forming an integral part of the accelerated safeguard plans (Term Loan B, RCF and Quatrim) or (ii) the approved operational financing documentation under the conciliation protocols.

The Term Loan B, RCF, operational financings and Quatrim consents are now valid until 26 July 2026.

Furthermore, the Group indicates that it has obtained from its creditors an extension of the maturity of its operational financings until 29 July 2026

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: + 33(0) 1 53 65 24 29

1 Press release dated 24 April 2026


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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