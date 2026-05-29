Nanterre, 29 May 2026

VINCI finalises the acquisition of Fletcher Construction

in New Zealand

An annual revenue of about €630 million with a workforce of 2,300 employees

Strengthening VINCI Construction's position in New Zealand

Strong growth in the New Zealand's infrastructure market

VINCI Construction has today finalised the acquisition, announced on 20 January 2026, of Fletcher Construction.

Created in 1909, Fletcher Construction, a subsidiary of the New Zealand-based Fletcher Building group, employs more than 2,300 people in New Zealand where it generates an annual revenue of around €630 million (NZ$1.3 billion). Its main areas of expertise cover hydraulic, maritime, port, airport, railway and road works. In addition, it has a growing volume of activity in the field of renewable energies.

Alongside HEB Construction based in Auckland, acquired in 2015, as well as SOL in Christchurch and Wharehine in the North Island - acquired in 2025 - this acquisition strengthens VINCI Construction's proximity network of local companies in New Zealand and positions it as a major player in the country's highly dynamic infrastructure market.

With all its activities combined, VINCI generated revenue of more than €830 million in New Zealand in 2025.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

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