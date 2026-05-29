Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächste große Rohstoff-Sensation? Dieses Unternehmen besitzt das größte Wolfram-Portfolio der USA
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
29.05.26 | 11:23
125,55 Euro
+0,76 % +0,95
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
125,75125,8011:29
125,75125,8011:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 08:48 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VINCI finalises the acquisition of Fletcher Construction in New Zealand

Nanterre, 29 May 2026

VINCI finalises the acquisition of Fletcher Construction
in New Zealand

  • An annual revenue of about €630 million with a workforce of 2,300 employees
  • Strengthening VINCI Construction's position in New Zealand
  • Strong growth in the New Zealand's infrastructure market

VINCI Construction has today finalised the acquisition, announced on 20 January 2026, of Fletcher Construction.

Created in 1909, Fletcher Construction, a subsidiary of the New Zealand-based Fletcher Building group, employs more than 2,300 people in New Zealand where it generates an annual revenue of around €630 million (NZ$1.3 billion). Its main areas of expertise cover hydraulic, maritime, port, airport, railway and road works. In addition, it has a growing volume of activity in the field of renewable energies.

Alongside HEB Construction based in Auckland, acquired in 2015, as well as SOL in Christchurch and Wharehine in the North Island - acquired in 2025 - this acquisition strengthens VINCI Construction's proximity network of local companies in New Zealand and positions it as a major player in the country's highly dynamic infrastructure market.

With all its activities combined, VINCI generated revenue of more than €830 million in New Zealand in 2025.

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.