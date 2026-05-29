Tecnotree Corporation: Resolutions passed by the Annual General Meeting of Tecnotree Corporation

Tecnotree Corporation Stock Exchange Release 29 May 2026 at 13.00 EEST

The Annual General Meeting of Tecnotree Corporation was held today on 29 May 2026 as a virtual meeting.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the 2025 financial statements. The Annual General Meeting discharged the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025. The Annual General Meeting also approved the remuneration report of the governing bodies of the company through an advisory resolution. In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved on the following matters:

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting resolved that no dividend is distributed for the financial year 2025 and that the loss for the financial year 2025 be transferred to the retained earnings account in the shareholders' equity.

The Board of Directors is monitoring the progress of the tender offer to which the company is subject and will carefully assess, taking into account also the company's dividend policy, whether the prerequisites or appropriateness of a distribution of assets and the interests of shareholders need to be reconsidered following the conclusion of the tender offer process or otherwise in the event of a change in circumstances.

Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors will consist of five (5) members. Mr. Neil Macleod, Ms. Jyoti Desai, Mr. Anders Fornander, Mr. Johan Hammarén and Mr. Conrad Neil Phoenix were re-elected as Board members. The Board members were elected for a term expiring at the end of the first Annual General Meeting following the election.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the annual fee of the Chairman of the Board of Directors will be EUR 75,000, the annual fee of the Vice Chairman of the Board EUR 50,000 and the annual fee of the other members of the Board of Directors EUR 30,000. It was resolved that the members of the Board of Directors are also entitled to meeting fees as follows:

Board meetings: EUR 2,500 per meeting for the Chairman, EUR 1,500 per meeting for the Vice Chairman, and EUR 1,000 per meeting for other Directors.

Committee meetings: EUR 2,500 per meeting for the Chairman and EUR 1,000 per meeting for other Committee members.

The annual remuneration and the meeting fees are paid in cash.

Reasonable travel expenses of the members of the Board of Directors will be reimbursed in accordance with the company's travel policy.

If a Board member resigns or the Board membership otherwise ends prior to the next Annual General Meeting, the annual remuneration will be paid to such member on a pro-rata basis for the actual period of service as a member of the Board of Directors. Meeting fees shall be paid for meetings attended during the period of service. Reasonable travel expenses shall be reimbursed in accordance with the company's travel policy for the period of service.

Auditor and sustainability reporting assurance provider

The audit firm Tietotili Audit Oy was re-elected as the company's auditor. Tietotili Audit Oy has informed the company that APA Ms. Kati Lagerlind will be auditor with principal responsibility. The auditor's fees will be paid according to a reasonable invoice approved by the Board of Directors.

The Authorized Sustainability Audit Firm Tietotili Audit Oy was elected as the company's sustainability reporting assurance provider. Tietotili Audit Oy has informed the company that Ms. Kati Lagerlind, APA, Authorized Sustainability Auditor, will be the principally responsible sustainability assurer. The sustainability reporting assurance provider's fees will be paid according to a reasonable invoice approved by the Board of Directors.

The election of the sustainability reporting assurance provider was made on a conditional basis, so that the election shall take effect only in the event that the company is, under the legislation in force at the end of the financial year 2026, required to or voluntarily resolves to prepare a sustainability report for the financial year 2026 in accordance with the sustainability reporting regulations and to obtain assurance for it.

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting

The minutes of the meeting will be available on Tecnotree Corporation's website https://investors.tecnotree.com/en/investors/corporate_governance/annual_general_meeting_2026 no later than on 12 June 2026.

TECNOTREE CORPORATION

Board of Directors

Further information

Indiresh Vivekananda. CFO. tel. +971 56 410 8357

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a global provider of IT solutions for the management of services, products, customers and revenue for Communications Service Providers. Tecnotree helps customers to monetise and transform their business towards a marketplace of digital services. Together with its customers, Tecnotree empowers people to self-serve, engage and take control of their own digital life.

Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V). For more information, please visit

www.tecnotree.com.