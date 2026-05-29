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WKN: 850133 | ISIN: FR0000120073 | Ticker-Symbol: AIL
Tradegate
29.05.26 | 19:26
178,58 Euro
-1,75 % -3,18
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
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AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
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AIR LIQUIDE SA 5-Tage-Chart
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178,18178,5019:27
178,22178,5419:27
ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2026 19:02 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Air Liquide Launches Kazakhstan Business to Deliver Industrial Gas Solutions

ALMATY, KZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Air Liquide's Russian operations have officially entered the Kazakhstan market with the launch of Air Liquide Kazakhstan LLP, marking a significant step in the company's regional expansion strategy and commitment to supporting industrial development across Central Asia.

The newly established business entity was registered during the first quarter of the year and will focus on delivering industrial gas solutions, engineering support, and advanced technological services to enterprises operating in Kazakhstan. The company plans to develop industrial gas infrastructure projects, including the construction of air separation units, while also providing consulting services and ensuring safe and reliable gas supply operations for customers.

The expansion reflects growing demand in Kazakhstan for modern industrial technologies, stable logistics, and high-efficiency production support. Air Liquide Kazakhstan aims to work closely with businesses in sectors where uninterrupted industrial gas supply and operational safety are essential, including manufacturing, metallurgy, healthcare, energy, food processing, and heavy industry.

According to company representatives, the new business direction is designed to strengthen the organization's industrial presence in the region while offering customers comprehensive technological solutions tailored to their operational needs.

"Our presence in Kazakhstan is a direct guarantee that partners will receive not just gas, but a comprehensive technological service," said Artem Serebrennikov, General Director and manager of Air Liquide assets in Russia. "We fully assume responsibility for safety, logistics, and the technological efficiency of using our products."

Air Liquide Kazakhstan plans to prioritize long-term industrial partnerships by helping enterprises improve production efficiency, optimize industrial processes, and maintain the highest standards of operational safety. The company will also focus on developing project-based operations that support the modernization of industrial infrastructure across the country.

Industrial gases play a critical role in many sectors of Kazakhstan's economy, supporting applications ranging from steel manufacturing and chemical processing to medical services and food preservation. By introducing advanced engineering expertise and air separation technologies, Air Liquide Kazakhstan seeks to contribute to the country's broader industrial modernization efforts and economic growth initiatives.

In addition to industrial gas supply, the company intends to provide technical consulting and engineering support services to help customers improve energy efficiency and production reliability. The expansion is expected to create new opportunities for collaboration with local enterprises and support Kazakhstan's ambitions to strengthen its industrial and energy sectors.

The launch of Air Liquide Kazakhstan also highlights the growing importance of regional industrial cooperation and investment in technological infrastructure. Company officials believe that the expansion will reinforce the organization's position as a trusted technology partner capable of delivering integrated industrial solutions in rapidly developing markets.

Air Liquide's Russian operations are currently managed by M-Logistics LLC and continue to supply industrial gases and related services to both industrial and healthcare sectors. The company specializes in air separation technologies and engineering support for projects of varying scale and complexity.

With its entry into Kazakhstan, Air Liquide aims to bring international expertise, reliable logistics, and advanced industrial technologies to one of Central Asia's most strategically important industrial markets.

Media Contact

Brand: LLC Air Liquide
Phone: +7 (495) 641-28-98
Email: Email: info@air-lead.ru

Customer Service Center

Phone: 8 (800) 200-66-06
Email: ru-csc@air-lead.ru
Website: https://www.air-lead.ru/

SOURCE: Air Liquide



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/air-liquide-launches-kazakhstan-business-to-deliver-industrial-g-1171827

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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