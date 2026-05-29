Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - UraniumX (CSE: STMN) (OTCQB: STMXF), a Canadian based junior uranium exploration company focused on advancing uranium properties in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 2-4, 2026, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

UraniumX's management will be available to meet with investors throughout the three-day conference.

About UraniumX

UraniumX Discovery Corp. is a Canadian based junior uranium exploration company focused on advancing uranium properties in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, one of Canada's most active uranium districts. The Company's flagship Murphy Lake Uranium Property is located in the northeastern Athabasca Basin, where UraniumX is earning up to a 70% interest through an option agreement with F4 Uranium Corp. UraniumX additionally holds 100% interests in the Zoo Bay and NeoCore uranium properties, and is advancing a project generator approach across its broader portfolio by optioning non-core assets while retaining royalties and equity, allowing the Company to concentrate exploration capital on Murphy Lake.

The EVENT is celebrating its fifth year and continues to attract a widening global audience, highlighting the best of international mining in Canada. This is a unique chance to connect with industry leaders, governments and innovators, fostering discussions that will shape the future of our sector. We look forward to seeing many of you there and exploring the opportunities that await us at this esteemed gathering.

Information regarding THE Event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers, as well a preliminary agenda, may be found at https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/.

International Mining Week - June 1-5, 2026

THE Mining Investment Event - June 2-4, 2026

THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here: https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently owned and partnered to facilitate privately arranged meetings among mining companies, international investors, and various mining and government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation, supported by its unique Student Partnership Program and THE SHE-Co Initiative.

THE Event is a founding member of International Mining Week ("IMW"), also taking place in Quebec City. IMW promotes other industry-focused conferences and activities that unite global mining companies, related businesses, supply chain experts, investors, and government officials in one location for discussions and collaborative meetings across the industry.

Source: VID Media