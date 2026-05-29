Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) (FSE: 2QZ) (OTCQB: ATHHF) ("ATHR" or the "Company") announces that it is relying on the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order") and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").

The Blanket Order allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

Under the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters. As a result, the Company will not file interim financial statements and related MD&A for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, and the nine-month period ending October 31, 2026. The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and MD&A (due within 120 days of November 30) and six-month interim financial statements and MD&A (due within 60 days of May 31).

The Company confirms it meets the Blanket Order's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million, having a disclosure record of over 12 months and having filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new materials directed at enhancing end of life conversion levels after accelerated aging. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address Small Off-Road Engine (SORE) emissions - a significant contributor to urban air pollution.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this management prepared news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This release may include certain statements that are deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address events or developments that Aether expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299496

Source: Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc.