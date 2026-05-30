Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments (the "Company" or "FUTR"), today reported financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 (the "Quarter"). Period-over-period comparisons are made to the three-month period ended March 31, 2025.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights (All figures in CAD)

Bank processing fees of $1,009,851, an increase of 5.2% over Q1 2025;

Enrollment fees of $557,102, compared to $601,576 in Q1 2025;

Total revenue of $1,619,045, compared to $2,145,143 in Q1 2025; the decrease was driven entirely by the discontinuation of Canadian Licensing revenue ($nil in Q1 2026 versus $508,332 in Q1 2025) following the impairment recorded in December 2025 as previously disclosed; ongoing operations revenue was $1,619,045 compared to $1,636,811 in Q1 2025, a decrease of 1.1%;

Gross profit of $1,375,588; gross margin of 85%;

Adjusted loss from operations of $(1,845,483), compared to $(685,695) in Q1 2025, excluding stock-based compensation of $546,807 and amortization of $331,012;

Net loss of $(2,642,018), or $(0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of $(1,645,745), or $(0.04) per share, in Q1 2025.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to the Quarter, the Company completed a financing of $4,750,000;

Q1 2026 produced 22 new dealer agreements, the highest single-quarter total in the Company's history, building on the 160+ active dealer base as at the date of this release;

The Company entered into a binding letter of intent with EQIBank, Inc. to establish an agent driven digital bank joint venture (75/25, FUTR controlling), subject to definitive agreement and regulatory approvals, targeting commercial launch in H2 2026.

The Company has engaged Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One"), a global marketing and media firm, to support the Company's digital communications strategy. Global One will assist FUTR with the production of content, including video interviews and related corporate communications and, the subsequent distribution of the content through digital channels and media platforms. Under the terms of the engagement, Global One Media will receive a monthly fee of US $7,500 for a minimum period of six months, with a three-month prepayment. Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The services to be provided under the Agreement are limited to marketing and communications activities and do not include investor relations services. The Agreement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to employees and consultants of the Company. An aggregate of 1,425,000 options were issued with an exercise price of $0.22, of which 775,000 will vest at a rate of 1/48th per month and a term of 5 years and 650,000 will vest at a rate of 1/12 per month with a term of 2 years. All options were granted pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

"Since joining as President in February 2025 and assuming the role of CEO in January 2026, I have made it a priority to address the legacy issues that were constraining this company's potential and this quarter continues to reflect the cost of doing that work. We spent significantly to fix what needed to be fixed: rebuilding our core payments platform from the ground up, writing off a licensing arrangement that was no longer serving shareholders, and investing in the infrastructure required to support a fundamentally different business model. FUTR Payments 2.0 is fully commercialized, the FUTR Agent App is moving into distribution, our auto dealer partners are positioned to drive FUTR Agent App User growth and the pending EQIBank joint venture opens the door to offering an entirely new suite of financial products. The recent $4.75 million dollar capital raise indicates the support of the investment community and strengthens the balance sheet to continue executing on our vision."

Alex McDougall, CEO, The FUTR Corporation

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments, operates FUTR Payments, a live US auto dealer payments business operating across approximately 160 active dealerships. For more information, visit www.thefutrcorp.com.

A comprehensive discussion of FUTR's financial position and results of operations is provided in the financial statements and MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, filed on SEDAR+.

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Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Non-IFRS Measures: Adjusted Loss from Operations excludes stock-based compensation and amortization of intangibles. A full reconciliation is provided in the Company's MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2026.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Source: The FUTR Corporation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299529

Source: The FUTR Corporation