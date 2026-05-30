Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Global Compliance Applications Corp. (CSE: APP) (FSE: 2FA) (OTCQB: FUAPF) ("GCAC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated March 9, 2026, that the Company has acquired (the "Acquisition") a 100% interest in Global People's Trust LP and Global People's Trust (Management) Limited (together, the "Global People's Trust") pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Darrence Hugh Christian (the "Seller").

In accordance with the Definitive Agreement and as consideration for a 100% interest in Global People's Trust, the Company has issued the Seller 38,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.015 per Consideration Share. The Consideration Shares were issued under prospectus exemptions pursuant to National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions and are subject to an applicable statutory hold period of 4 months and one day from the date of issuance. Additionally, the Consideration Shares are subject to a Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") mandated hold period pursuant to which they may not be sold, transferred, hypothecated or otherwise traded prior to the date that is the later of: (i) September 13, 2026; (ii) ten trading days following the date on which the Company files a business acquisition report in connection with the Acquisition; and (iii) ten trading days following the date on which the Company files a CSE-approved Form 5A Annual Listing Summary in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

About Global People's Trust

GLOBAL PEOPLE'S TRUST LP (FSP1002811) (NZBN:9429050290505)(GPT) is a New Zealand registered Financial Service Provider (FSP). The FSP activities in the New Zealand FSP Register include "Keeping, investing, administering, or managing money, securities, or investment portfolios on behalf of other persons." The FSP maintains custody accounts in Euro and USD.

About GCAC

Global Compliance Applications is a technology company specializing in wallet technology, compliance, onboarding and data integrity solutions for regulated industries all the way to the end- user experiences, inclusive of permission-based data collection, coupons and offers on the blockchain. Its Efixii platform, developed on an ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, leverages blockchain and machine-learning technology to support secure, scalable business operations, fast transaction processing, end-user communications and loyalty. GCAC works in many agricultural industries, providing a value-added blockchain offering through a cost-effective SaaS (software- as-a-service) licensing model. Under the guidance of GCAC's new CEO, a pivotal direction and vision is to develop a financial global network and Fintech Super Wallet for deployment globally and imbedded in other communities and technologies.

For more Company information, please visit www.gcac.tech or review its profiles on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website www.thecse.com.

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Forward-Looking Information

All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and Global People's Trust was supplied by the parties, respectively, for inclusion herein, and the Company and its directors and officers have relied on Global People's Trust for any information concerning such party.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the expected benefits of the Acquisition. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299531

Source: Global Compliance Applications Corp.