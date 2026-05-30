

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Lundin Mining Corporation (LUN.TO) announced an update to its share capital and voting rights. As of May 29, 2026, the number of issued and outstanding shares decreased by 231,484, bringing the total to 855,378,907 common shares with voting rights. This reduction reflects share buybacks completed under the normal course issuer bid (NCIB), partially offset by the exercise of employee stock options and the vesting of employee share units.



Under its shareholder distribution policy, the Company has committed to allocating up to US$150 million annually toward share buybacks through the NCIB program. So far in 2026, Lundin Mining has repurchased about 1.85 million common shares at a total cost of approximately US$51 million.



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