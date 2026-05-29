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WKN: A0J2PX | ISIN: IS0000011039 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
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EIMSKIPAFELAG ISLANDS HF Chart 1 Jahr
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EIMSKIPAFELAG ISLANDS HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 21:30 Uhr
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Eimskipafelag Islands hf.: Announcement from Eimskip: Strike of bosuns and able seamen cancelled

Eimskip, on behalf of P/f Faroe Ship, and the Icelandic Seamens' Union (SÍ) have signed an agreement cancelling the strike of bosuns and able seamen on the Company's vessels Brúarfoss.

Preparations for vessel departures begins immediately and all vessels will be back on schedule next week.

Eimskip has a long-standing relationship with the seafaring profession, and values their experience, diligence and determination. It is important to the Company to maintain that deep-rooted relationship, to work towards the advancement of the seafaring profession, and to elevate its standing.

Further information: Harpa Hödd Sigurdardóttir, Executive Vice President, HR & Communication, email: harpa@eimskip.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.