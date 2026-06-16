Eimskipafelag Islands hf.: Eimskip Announcement: Change in Eimskip's Executive Management

Elísa Dögg Moraitis Björnsdóttir has been appointed Executive Vice President of Eimskip's Iceland Domestic Operations division. The division includes land transport and distribution centers, warehouse and cold store operations, as well as facility management. The division employs around 400 people across 16 locations nationwide.

Elísa has extensive experience within Eimskip, having worked for its subsidiary, TVG-Zimsen, since 2006. She began her career as a sales representative, led a Specialized Solutions Department in sea freight from 2010 to 2013, and served as Manager of Sea and Air Freight from 2013 to 2020. Since 2020, she has held the position of Managing Director of TVG-Zimsen.

In addition, Elísa serves as Chair of the Board of North Atlantic Agency, a collaborative platform for port agencies and logistics companies in the North Atlantic. She also sits on the boards of Eimskip Greenland and Gára ehf., both subsidiaries of Eimskip.

Elísa holds a B.Sc. in Economics from the University of Iceland and an M.Sc. in Economics, with a focus on financial economics and econometrics, from the University of Sydney in Australia. Elísa is married to Jannis Moraitis and has three children, as well as three stepchildren.

Vilhelm Már Thorsteinsson, CEO of Eimskip:

"I am pleased that Elísa applied for the role of Executive Vice President of the Domestic Iceland Division. I am confident that her knowledge of and experience with the Company's operations will prove invaluable in building on a strong foundation and further developing the division into a more commercially and service-driven unit. We will also continue to build on the division's core strengths, namely efficient and cost-effective operations. Elísa has demonstrated strong leadership and management capabilities in her role as Managing Director of TVG-Zimsen over the past six years, and these qualities will be essential in leading a division of close to 400 employees with highly diverse operations. There are exciting opportunities ahead for the Domestic Division, and I look forward to working with Elísa in her new role."

Elísa Dögg new EVP Domestic Iceland:

"I look forward to taking on this new role and am grateful for the trust placed in me. Eimskip has strong operations and outstanding employees across the country. It will be both rewarding and exciting to take on diverse projects within Eimskip's Iceland Domestic Operations division and to gain an even deeper understanding of the business. I look forward to building on the solid foundation that has been established, further strengthening sales and customer service, and supporting the Company's continued growth and development."

Elísa will formally assume the role from the current Executive Vice President, Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, in the coming weeks, with Edda supporting her during the transition period.