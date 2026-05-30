- Late-breaking VISTAS results demonstrate rapid, sustained, and clinically meaningful reductions in pruritus with volixibat in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC)

- Late-breaking Phase 2b AZURE-1 results demonstrate efficacy and safety of brelovitug for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), including in patients with advanced disease

- Treatment with LIVMARLI (maralixibat) demonstrates improved event-free survival in patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a leading rare disease company, today announced new data from its rare liver disease programs. Late-breaking results from the Phase 2b VISTAS study of volixibat in PSC and Phase 2b AZURE-1 study of brelovitug in HDV, alongside data featuring its established therapy, LIVMARLI (maralixibat), in PFIC, were presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress 2026.

"The results from the VISTAS and Phase 2b AZURE-1 studies represent meaningful progress toward bringing potential new therapies to patients living with PSC and HDV, two serious rare liver diseases with limited treatment options," said Chris Peetz, Chief Executive Officer at Mirum. "The presented VISTAS results position us well for our planned NDA submission for volixibat later this year, and we are encouraged by the growing body of evidence supporting the long-term use of LIVMARLI in PFIC."

VISTAS Study Results: Treatment with Volixibat in Patients with PSC Demonstrates Rapid, Sustained, and Clinically Meaningful Reductions in Pruritus

Treatment with volixibat resulted in the following changes from baseline in patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus at baseline: A 2.72-point reduction and a 1.64-point (p<0.0001) placebo-adjusted reduction in the primary endpoint of cholestatic pruritus, as measured by the Adult Itch Reported Outcome (ItchRO) scale, 56% of patients achieving a =2 point reduction in pruritus compared with only 26% of patients on placebo (p=0.0019) and 37% of patients achieving a =3 point reduction in pruritus compared with only 11% of patients on placebo (p=0.0011), A mean reduction in serum bile acid (sBA) levels of 33.7 µmol/L compared with a 2.1 µmol/L increase with placebo, for a placebo-adjusted difference of -35.8 µmol/L (p=0.0324), and Trends toward improvement in Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS) sleep and fatigue scores (sleep: placebo-adjusted difference of -5.69; p=0.0011; fatigue: placebo-adjusted difference of -2.33; p=0.1322).

Volixibat's safety profile was generally consistent with the known effects of IBAT inhibition. Gastrointestinal adverse events and elevations in alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), alkaline phosphatase (ALP), and bilirubin were observed more frequently in volixibat-treated patients than placebo-treated patients.

"PSC remains a difficult disease to manage, particularly for patients experiencing pruritus, which can significantly impact quality of life," said Cynthia Levy, M.D., FAASLD, AGAF, Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. "The magnitude and consistency of the pruritus improvements observed in VISTAS are encouraging and support the potential of volixibat as a treatment option for pruritus in patients with PSC."

Mirum has a pre-New Drug Application (NDA) meeting for volixibat in PSC scheduled with the U.S. FDA in summer 2026, with a planned NDA submission in the second half of 2026.

Phase 2b AZURE-1 Study Results: Treatment with Brelovitug Demonstrates Efficacy and Safety in Patients with HDV, Including Those with Advanced Disease

Baseline characteristics reflected a population with advanced disease, including cirrhosis in 53% of patients, elevated ALT levels (mean [SD], 124 [95] U/L), with 21% of patients having ALT =5 times the upper limit of normal (ULN), elevated liver stiffness (mean [SD], 16.6 [10.5] kPa), including 15% with liver stiffness =25 kPa.

At Week 24, treatment with brelovitug resulted in virologic response (=2 log10 reduction in HDV RNA from baseline or undetectable HDV RNA [ The primary composite endpoint of virologic response and ALT normalization at Week 24 was achieved in 45% and 35% of patients in the 300 mg QW and 900 mg Q4W arms, respectively, versus 0% in the delayed treatment arm. Reductions in liver stiffness as measured by transient elastography were observed in both brelovitug treatment arms at Week 24, with reductions from baseline of 3.6 kPa in the 300 mg QW arm and 2 kPa in the 900 mg Q4W arm, compared to an increase of 1.1 kPa in the delayed treatment arm. Treatment with brelovitug was well tolerated across dose groups, with injection-site reaction (all reported as mild [Grade 1]) being the most common treatment-related adverse event. Low rates of flu-like symptoms were observed. These results build upon prior data to support the potential of brelovitug as a well-tolerated single-agent therapy to treat HDV, including in patients with advanced disease. Topline data from the Phase 3 AZURE-1 and AZURE-4 studies are expected in the second half of 2026, with potential BLA submission and commercial launch in the U.S. in 2027.



Treatment with LIVMARLI (maralixibat) Demonstrates Improved Event-Free Survival (EFS) in Patients with PFIC Compared with a Real-World PFIC Cohort from the NAPPED Database

This analysis compared time to first clinical event between PFIC patients aged =1 year with non-truncating BSEP deficiency and FIC1 variants treated with LIVMARLI (maralixibat) for up to 4.8 years (n=41) and an external control cohort from the NAtural Course and Prognosis of PFIC and Effect of Biliary Diversion (NAPPED) database (n=256). Events were defined as: surgical biliary diversion (SBD), liver transplantation, or death.

The LIVMARLI (maralixibat)-treated cohort showed significant improvement in overall EFS (HR=0.29; 95% CI 0.16-0.54; p=0.0001) as well as in EFS for SBD (HR=0.05 (95% CI 0.01-0.39), p=0.0036) and for liver transplantation or death (HR=0.44 (95% CI 0.22-0.88), p=0.02), respectively.

The results of this analysis add to the body of evidence supporting the long-term use of LIVMARLI (maralixibat) in patients with PFIC.

About LIVMARLI (maralixibat) oral solution and tablets

LIVMARLI (maralixibat) is an orally administered, ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for two pediatric cholestatic liver diseases. It is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) in the U.S. three months of age and older and in Europe for patients two months of age and older. It is also approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) 12 months of age and older and in Europe for the treatment of PFIC in patients three months of age and older. For more information for U.S. residents, please visit LIVMARLI.com.

LIVMARLI has received orphan designation for ALGS and PFIC. LIVMARLI is currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 EXPAND study in additional settings of cholestatic pruritus. To learn more about ongoing clinical trials with LIVMARLI, please visit Mirum's clinical trials section on the company's website.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Limitation of Use: LIVMARLI is not for use in PFIC type 2 patients who have a severe defect in the bile salt export pump (BSEP) protein.

LIVMARLI can cause side effects, including Liver injury. Changes in certain liver tests are common in patients with ALGS and PFIC but can worsen during treatment. These changes may be a sign of liver injury. In PFIC, this can be serious or may lead to liver transplant or death. Your healthcare provider should do blood tests and physical exams before starting and during treatment to check your liver function. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get any signs or symptoms of liver problems, including nausea or vomiting, skin or the white part of the eye turns yellow, dark or brown urine, pain on the right side of the stomach (abdomen), bloating in your stomach area, loss of appetite or bleeding or bruising more easily than normal.

Stomach and intestinal (gastrointestinal) problems. LIVMARLI can cause stomach and intestinal problems, including diarrhea and stomach pain. Your healthcare provider may advise you to monitor for new or worsening stomach problems including stomach pain, diarrhea, blood in your stool or vomiting. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these symptoms more often or more severely than normal for you.

A condition called Fat Soluble Vitamin (FSV) Deficiency caused by low levels of certain vitamins (vitamin A, D, E, and K) stored in body fat is common in patients with Alagille syndrome and PFIC but may worsen during treatment. Your healthcare provider should do blood tests before starting and during treatment and may monitor for bone fractures and bleeding which have been reported as common side effects.

US Prescribing Information

EU SmPC

Canadian Product Monograph

About Volixibat

Volixibat is an investigational oral, minimally absorbed agent designed to selectively inhibit the ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT). Volixibat may offer a novel approach in the treatment of adult cholestatic diseases by blocking the recycling of bile acids through inhibition of IBAT, thereby reducing bile acids systemically and in the liver. Volixibat is currently being evaluated in Phase 2b studies for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) (VISTAS study), and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) (VANTAGE study).

In 2026, Mirum shared that the Phase 2b VISTAS study of volixibat in PSC met its primary endpoint, with statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in pruritus observed in patients treated with volixibat. Volixibat's safety profile in the study was generally consistent with the known effects of IBAT inhibition.

In 2024, Mirum announced positive interim results from the Phase 2b VANTAGE study of volixibat in PBC. No new safety signals were observed in the study. Volixibat has been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of PBC.

About Brelovitug

Brelovitug is an investigational, highly potent, pan-genotypic, fully human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody (mAb) that targets the surface antigen (anti-HBsAg) on both the hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and the hepatitis B virus (HBV). Brelovitug is designed to neutralize and remove hepatitis B and hepatitis D virions and deplete HBsAg-containing subviral particles. Brelovitug has FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of chronic HDV infection and PRIME and Orphan designations from the European Medicines Agency.

In 2026, Mirum announced that in the Phase 2b portion of the AZURE-1 study in HDV, treatment with brelovitug demonstrated strong antiviral activity in HDV and achieved the primary composite endpoint of virologic response and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) normalization at Week 24 in both brelovitug dose arms as compared to the delayed treatment arm. Favorable safety and tolerability profiles were observed. Brelovitug is currently being evaluated in the global Phase 3 AZURE clinical program. Mirum owns worldwide rights to brelovitug.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) is a leading rare disease company with a global footprint of approved products and a broad pipeline of investigational medicines. Purpose-built to bring forward breakthrough medicines for people with overlooked conditions, Mirum focuses on rare liver and rare genetic diseases, where it has built deep expertise and strong connections to patient communities. The company's commercial portfolio includes LIVMARLI (maralixibat) for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), CHOLBAM (cholic acid) for bile-acid synthesis disorders, and CTEXLI (chenodiol) for cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX).

Mirum's clinical-stage pipeline includes volixibat, an IBAT inhibitor in late-stage development for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), brelovitug, a fully human monoclonal antibody in late-stage development for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), zilurgisertib, an ALK2 inhibitor under regulatory review with the FDA for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), and MRM-3379, a PDE4D inhibitor being evaluated for Fragile X syndrome (FXS).

Mirum's success is driven by a team dedicated to advancing high impact medicines through strategic development, disciplined execution and purposeful collaboration across the rare disease ecosystem. Learn more at www.mirumpharma.com and follow Mirum on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company's planned participation at a scientific congress, Mirum's continued or advancing leadership in PSC, HDV, and PFIC, the potential benefit of Mirum products and candidates in real world settings versus scientific presentations of data at the EASL Congress 2026, as well as the potential regulatory success of any Mirum development candidates based on such data. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "expected," "will," "could," "would," "guidance," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mirum's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Mirum's business in general, the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic events, and the other risks described in Mirum's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2026, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Mirum undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Mirum and the Mirum logo are trademarks of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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