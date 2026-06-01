Sapiens International Corporation: Sapiens welcomes ADIA as an investor

Investment accompanies accelerated AI strategy for insurers and the opening of global AI Customer Experience Labs

Welcomes new investment from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority following acquisition by Advent last year

Accelerates its AI strategy for the insurance sector through the launch of its Insurance Agentification programme

Opens AI Customer Experience Lab in new London head office with a second to follow in the USA

LONDON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. ("Sapiens" or "the Company") today announces that a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA") has invested in Sapiens and become a significant minority shareholder in the Company. The investment marks a further step in Sapiens' growth under Advent's ownership and the acceleration of its AI strategy for the insurance sector.

Sapiens provides mission critical operating systems for over 600 insurance companies globally. Its software is built by industry experts with deep knowledge of insurance operations, as well as regulatory, compliance and security requirements. Sapiens' agentic platforms help insurers automate the manual workflows surrounding these systems, improving execution efficiency and accuracy across policy underwriting, claims management, pricing & risk management, and billing.

Sapiens delivers work through its agentic product suite - including Agentic Claims, Agentic Underwriting, and Agentic Policy - built on the Central Agentic Framework, which connects insurers' core systems to their AI strategy through a single, governed insurance ontology.

In addition, Sapiens moves its Company's headquarters to central London. The new offices, located in Holborn's Space House, reflect Sapiens' growing focus on one of the world's leading insurance markets. The office will serve not only as the company's global headquarters, but also as an AI Customer Experience Lab, where insurers can work directly with Sapiens' teams to explore and test AI applications tailored to the industry.

The location will also strengthen Sapiens' ability to access and attract AI talent, as it continues to grow its forward deployment group, which is working with customers to deploy and scale agentic systems responsibly. Sapiens has also confirmed plans to open a second AI Customer Experience Lab in the US later this year, focused on the North American insurance markets.

"AI powered hyper-relevance is the new competitive advantage for insurers, and we are enabling this through agile intelligence and the ability to make decisions at the speed of thought. This will revolutionise how insurers compete, how they go to market, and ultimately, how they serve the people who buy their products. Our new offices are designed to deepen our collaboration with leading global insurance institutions at a time of enormous technological change for the industry," said Mike Ettling, Executive Chairman and interim CEO, Sapiens.

"Insurers have a significant opportunity to improve customer satisfaction, growth, and profitability through the effective use of AI. Helping insurers capture this opportunity is Sapiens' primary focus. Advent and ADIA are pleased to support Sapiens as it accelerates investment across its teams, products, and operating infrastructure, including the new London headquarters, to achieve this mission," said Douglas Hallstrom, Managing Director, Advent.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is a global leader of AI-centric, SaaS-based insurance software, delivering hyper-relevant experiences that are efficient, compliant, and innovative. With agile intelligence, Sapiens' solutions turn real-time data and human insight into precise action at every moment, across every risk. The Sapiens platform includes agentic workflows accelerating every capability across policy, underwriting, claims, reinsurance, decisioning, and finance and compliance. With more than 600 insurers in over 30 countries running on Sapiens, our deep industry expertise is the foundation of our long-term relationships, from initial implementation through to modernization and market transformation. Sapiens is headquartered in London, serving customers in property and casualty, life, reinsurance, specialty, and workers' compensation from offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East including Israel where the company was founded. For more information, please visit Sapiens.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Charlotte Otter Chief Communications Officer, Sapiens

Mobile: +0049-175-7072411

Email: Charlotte.Otter@sapiens.com

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