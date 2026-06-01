Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Supermicro Introduces DCBBS Blueprints for NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 and NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8, Built to Scale from 5MW to 1GW as an End-to-End Total Solution

End-to-End Blueprint Scalable from a 5MW to 1GW Power Envelope with full facility-side infrastructure for either single-tenant or multi-tenant deployments

with full facility-side infrastructure for either single-tenant or multi-tenant deployments DLC-2 Direct Liquid Cooling: engineered for near total heat capture, power efficiency, and lower noise with full stack integration of cold plates, CDUs, manifolds, rear door heat exchangers, cooling towers, and SMC PG25-A ultra-high electrical impedance coolant

engineered for near total heat capture, power efficiency, and lower noise with full stack integration of cold plates, CDUs, manifolds, rear door heat exchangers, cooling towers, and SMC PG25-A ultra-high electrical impedance coolant Management Software Suite: End-to-end SuperCloud software delivers unified infrastructure control, deployment automation, developer tools, and multi-tenant GPU cloud management

End-to-end SuperCloud software delivers unified infrastructure control, deployment automation, developer tools, and multi-tenant GPU cloud management In-Rack, In-Row, and Site Infrastructure Solutions covering every deployment layer from rack integration to in-row CDUs and SuperCluster configurations, to site-level infrastructure

covering every deployment layer from rack integration to in-row CDUs and SuperCluster configurations, to site-level infrastructure Dedicated Team of Supermicro Experts manage the complete deployment lifecycle: site survey, project design, integration, deployment, and ongoing support

manage the complete deployment lifecycle: site survey, project design, integration, deployment, and ongoing support Supporting NVIDIA's latest reference architecture integrating NVIDIA Context Memory Storage Platform, NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet, and NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solutions provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, introduces Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) Blueprints based on the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 and the NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8 platforms. The Blueprints are designed for gigawatt-scale AI data center deployment, starting from building blocks of a single 1,152-GPU scalable unit that can be multiplied to virtually any size. Supermicro's DCBBS Blueprints include the design and delivery of an end-to-end total solution with a dedicated team of experts covering the full deployment lifecycle. DCBBS provide the necessary compute, storage, networking, advanced liquid cooling, power distribution, and site infrastructure, accelerating time-to-online for large-scale liquid-cooled AI Factories.

"The NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 platform sets a new standard for AI factory performance, and our DCBBS Blueprints give customers a proven, end-to-end path to build at any scale - from 5MW to 1GW," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "We have delivered some of the earliest and largest liquid-cooled AI factories, and that experience is built into every Blueprint - so our customers can move from design to fully operational faster than ever before."



Supermicro's DCBBS Blueprints address the challenges of the practical implementation behind the most advanced AI infrastructure in the world. The NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform vastly improves AI Factory performance density, doubling speeds across multiple computing domains. NVIDIA's latest reference architecture precisely defines what an ideal 1,152-GPU scalable unit should contain -a Supermicro's DCBBS Blueprint defines the steps to achieve deployment success, with a proven track record for deploying the world's largest liquid-cooled AI factories featuring over 100,000 GPUs.

For more information on DCBBS, visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/solutions/dcbbs

Supermicro's DCBBS Blueprint Addresses the Reality of AI Factory Implementation

Customers planning AI factory buildouts or retrofits start from a fixed constraint: available power. DCBBS Blueprints for NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 features a balanced bill-of-materials for a given power envelope, ranging from 5MW to 1GW, and provides the right ratio of cooling capacity, power delivery, compute nodes, management nodes, high-performance storage nodes, context memory storage platform nodes, and networking to ensure optimal performance due to bottlenecks such as network oversubscription, power capacity limitations, thermal throttling or other encumbrances.

The Blueprints cover the full end-to-end sequence that Supermicro has successfully used to complete large-scale AI projects at record-breaking speeds:

On-site facility surveys are conducted by the Supermicro dedicated team to analyze the physical site against the deployment requirements. Surveys include assessment of loading dock access, data hall measurements and clearances, floor plan, floor load ratings, and more. The site is assessed for existing prospective power and cooling infrastructure to accurately inform Supermicro's design proposal, tailored to each customer project.

are conducted by the Supermicro dedicated team to analyze the physical site against the deployment requirements. Surveys include assessment of loading dock access, data hall measurements and clearances, floor plan, floor load ratings, and more. The site is assessed for existing prospective power and cooling infrastructure to accurately inform Supermicro's design proposal, tailored to each customer project. Project design and proposals include all critical details into a specific buildout plan customized to the customer's requirements and facility constraints. Supermicro defines the right combination of DCBBS components, including the cooling solution (in-row CDUs up to 1.8MW for fully direct liquid-cooled compatible facilities, liquid-to-air sidecars for facilities without facility water infrastructure, in-rack CDU options based on a 52U rack configuration are currently in development, and rear-door heat exchanger options are available as a supplementary option for environments with higher ambient temperatures). Customers receive a complete proposal with a transparent bill of materials and a clear deployment timeline.

include all critical details into a specific buildout plan customized to the customer's requirements and facility constraints. Supermicro defines the right combination of DCBBS components, including the cooling solution (in-row CDUs up to 1.8MW for fully direct liquid-cooled compatible facilities, liquid-to-air sidecars for facilities without facility water infrastructure, in-rack CDU options based on a 52U rack configuration are currently in development, and rear-door heat exchanger options are available as a supplementary option for environments with higher ambient temperatures). Customers receive a complete proposal with a transparent bill of materials and a clear deployment timeline. Solution Integration with Full On-Site Service: Supermicro's solution integration process starts well before on-site delivery, with much of the heavy-lifting happening in Supermicro's US-based manufacturing facilities. This includes the processes of racking, stacking, and cabling within each rack. Supermicro verifies functionality with a testing process that exceeds industry standards, extending to system-level (L10) and cluster-level (L11) multi-node tests. The Supermicro dedicated team manages the logistics of site-level components such as CDUs, cooling towers, and power infrastructure, including coordination with any third-party vendors of the customer's choice, if applicable. Integration delivery service and on-site integration include rack placement, power and cooling connections, network cabling, system commissioning, software stack installation, and on-site solution validation.

Supermicro's solution integration process starts well before on-site delivery, with much of the heavy-lifting happening in Supermicro's US-based manufacturing facilities. This includes the processes of racking, stacking, and cabling within each rack. Supermicro verifies functionality with a testing process that exceeds industry standards, extending to system-level (L10) and cluster-level (L11) multi-node tests. The Supermicro dedicated team manages the logistics of site-level components such as CDUs, cooling towers, and power infrastructure, including coordination with any third-party vendors of the customer's choice, if applicable. Integration delivery service and on-site integration include rack placement, power and cooling connections, network cabling, system commissioning, software stack installation, and on-site solution validation. Support, Services, and Software provide a range of continued on-site options for long-term success, including on-site response times as fast as 4 hours for mission-critical uptime requirements. Integration with Supermicro's software suite of infrastructure. management tools are available, including Supermicro's SuperCloud Composer and SuperCloud Director for unified infrastructure control ranging from bare-metal management to multi-tenant workload orchestration, and NVIDIA's full AI software stack including NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Run:ai. Asset tracking features ensure physical asset information and sensor data for every CDU, and other components, are readily available.

Supermicro's DCBBS Blueprints Align with the Reference Architecture for NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72

The NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform has the potential for transformative generational performance improvements but requires a repeatable and dependable approach to deploy successfully. Supermicro ensures alignment with the latest NVIDIA reference architecture, giving customers confidence that their deployment aligns with the NVIDIA Cloud Partner ecosystem.

The scalable units at the heart of the Supermicro DCBBS Blueprints provide 1,152 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs with 331TB of HBM4 GPU memory. The Vera Rubin generation doubles GPU memory bandwidth, GPU-to-GPU NVLink bandwidth, and per-GPU networking bandwidth compared to NVIDIA Blackwell, providing the architectural foundation for training and inference of frontier AI models with multiple trillions of parameters.

Advanced Direct Liquid Cooling technology stack (DLC-2) , including 5MW cooling towers, 4x in-row cooling distribution units (up to 1.8MW each), 16x vertically mounted cooling distribution manifolds, and 576 direct-to-chip copper cold plates (1 per every host processor module). Featuring Supermicro SMC PG25-A coolant engineered to deliver exceptional chemical and thermal stability. Liquid-to-air options will be available to support Vera Rubin NVL72 deployment in facilities without liquid cooling infrastructure, including a 200kW option supporting one rack and a 500kW option supporting two racks.

, including 5MW cooling towers, 4x in-row cooling distribution units (up to 1.8MW each), 16x vertically mounted cooling distribution manifolds, and 576 direct-to-chip copper cold plates (1 per every host processor module). Featuring Supermicro SMC PG25-A coolant engineered to deliver exceptional chemical and thermal stability. Liquid-to-air options will be available to support Vera Rubin NVL72 deployment in facilities without liquid cooling infrastructure, including a 200kW option supporting one rack and a 500kW option supporting two racks. Power Distribution Infrastructure from medium-voltage transformers through low-voltage distribution, rack-level power shelves, and battery backup units (BBUs). Each Vera Rubin NVL72 rack includes four 110 kW power shelves with redundant 18.3 kW power supply units. The DCBBS portfolio supports mission-critical data centers, with options including Supermicro's Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) providing instant-switching backup power.

from medium-voltage transformers through low-voltage distribution, rack-level power shelves, and battery backup units (BBUs). Each Vera Rubin NVL72 rack includes four 110 kW power shelves with redundant 18.3 kW power supply units. The DCBBS portfolio supports mission-critical data centers, with options including Supermicro's Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) providing instant-switching backup power. 48U and 52U rack enclosure options optimized for high-density direct liquid cooling.

options optimized for high-density direct liquid cooling. 16x compute racks optimized for the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 and NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8 platforms.

optimized for the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 and NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8 platforms. 6x networking racks (4x compute, 2x converged) support NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet or NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand up to 1.6TB/s for the compute fabric. Options will be available for silicon photonics networking with co-packaged optics (CPO) for improved operational cost, power efficiency, and resiliency without pluggable transceivers.

support NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet or NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand up to 1.6TB/s for the compute fabric. Options will be available for silicon photonics networking with co-packaged optics (CPO) for improved operational cost, power efficiency, and resiliency without pluggable transceivers. 4x high performance storage racks based on the Supermicro Petascale server platform for NVMe-tier application storage, model training checkpointing, and more.

2x context memory storage platform racks streamlined to handle the needs of long-context inference, agentic working memory, and retrieval workloads.

For more information visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/accelerators/nvidia/vera-rubin.

Supermicro's DCBBS Blueprint Ensures Single-Vendor Accountability

A typical AI infrastructure buildout involves more than a dozen distinct supplier relationships across compute, storage, networking, racks, cooling distribution, cooling towers, power infrastructure, battery backup, cabling, transceivers, and services. When these relationships are managed across multiple vendors, every vendor handoff introduces schedule risk and accountability gaps that slow deployments and complicate troubleshooting processes.

The DCBBS Blueprints for NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 and NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8 are now available for customer engagements with deployments scheduled for the second half of 2026 aligned with NVIDIA Vera Rubin general availability. Supermicro will demonstrate the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 and NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8 platforms at Computex booth N0824, June 2-6, 2026, in Taipei, Taiwan, with additional demonstrations at NVIDIA GTC Taipei.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. Supermicro's solutions are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-cooled, free-air cooling, or liquid cooling).

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