Protagonist Therapeutics to Present Phase 3 VERIFY and Long-Term Rusfertide Data at the 2026 European Hematology Association Congress

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") today announced that four abstracts highlighting rusfertide in polycythemia vera (PV) will be presented at the 2026 European Hematology Association Congress (EHA2026 Congress), taking place June 11-14, 2026, in Stockholm, Sweden. The presentations include analyses from the randomized, controlled Phase 3 VERIFY study, as well as long-term results from the Phase 2 REVIVE and THRIVE open-label extension studies.

The accepted abstracts provide additional perspective on the rusfertide clinical program in phlebotomy-dependent PV, including efficacy and safety outcomes across low-risk and high-risk patient subgroups, the effect of rusfertide on cytoreductive therapy use, long-term thromboembolic and disease progression events, and patient-reported symptom and fatigue measures.

EHA2026 Presentations:

Benefit of Rusfertide Maintained in Patients with Low-Risk or High-Risk Polycythemia Vera: Efficacy and Safety Subgroup Analysis from the Randomized Controlled Phase 3 VERIFY Study

Presenting Author: Valentin Garcia Gutierrez

Session Date & Time: Poster Session 1, Friday, June 12, 18:45-19:45 CEST

Poster Number: PF892

Effect of Rusfertide on Cytoreductive Therapy Use in Patients with Phlebotomy Dependent Polycythemia Vera: Post Hoc Analysis from the Randomized Controlled Phase 3 VERIFY Study

Presenting Author: Francesca Palandri

Session Date & Time: Poster Session 1, Friday, June 12, 18:45-19:45 CEST

Poster Number: PF891

Thromboembolic and Progression Events in Phlebotomy-Dependent Patients with Polycythemia Vera: Long-Term Results from the Phase 2 REVIVE and THRIVE Open-Label Extension Rusfertide Studies

Presenting Author: Naveen Pemmaraju

Session Date & Time: Poster Session 1, Friday, June 12, 18:45-19:45 CEST

Poster Number: PF890

Impact of Rusfertide on Polycythemia Vera-Related Symptoms and Patient-Reported Outcome-Related Items in the Randomized, Double-Blind Phase 3 VERIFY Study

Presenting Author: Alessandro Lucchesi

Session Date & Time: Poster Session 1, Friday, June 12, 18:45-19:45 CEST

Poster Number: PF898

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a discovery through late-stage development biopharmaceutical company. The Company's proprietary peptide technology platform enables de novo discovery of peptide therapeutics. Two novel peptides derived from Protagonist's proprietary discovery platform are at or near commercialization. ICOTYDE (icotrokinra) is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older who weigh at least 40 kg who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. ICOTYDE is the first and only targeted oral peptide that precisely blocks the Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company. ICOTYDE was jointly discovered by Protagonist and Johnson & Johnson scientists, with Protagonist having primary responsibility for the development of ICOTYDE through Phase 1, and Johnson & Johnson assuming responsibility for further development and commercialization. An NDA for rusfertide, a first-in-class hepcidin mimetic peptide that is being co-developed with Takeda Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a worldwide license and collaboration agreement entered in 2024, is under priority review with the FDA. Protagonist holds an option to co-commercialize rusfertide in the U.S. through a 50/50 profit and loss share structure or can opt-out of this structure. The Company also has a number of preclinical stage drug discovery programs addressing clinically and commercially validated targets including an oral IL-17 peptide antagonist, obesity dual and triple agonists, an oral hepcidin functional mimetic, and the recently announced IL-4 and amylin programs.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates, and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at https://www.protagonist-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

+1 212 915 2577

Media Relations Contact

Virginia Amann

ENTENTE Network of Companies

virginiaamann@ententeinc.com

+1 833 500 0061 ext 1

SOURCE: Protagonist Therapeutics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/protagonist-therapeutics-to-present-phase-3-verify-and-long-term-rusf-1172096