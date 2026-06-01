Midsona AB: Midsona has completed the acquisition of Risenta from Paulig

Midsona AB (publ) has completed the acquisition of the Risenta brand and inventory of finished goods from Paulig, through its subsidiary Santa Maria AB. The transaction was announced on 31 March 2026 and has been completed on 1 June.

Risenta is one of Sweden's best-known brands in healthy foods and has been established for over 85 years. Through the acquisition of the brand, carried out via Midsona's subsidiary Midsona Sverige AB, Midsona sees an opportunity to further strengthen its position as one of Sweden's leading companies in healthy foods. The brand's market presence in Sweden and its product portfolio complement and reinforce Midsona's position in several growing categories such as seeds and kernels, as well as healthy snacks.

Later in the year, Midsona will assume ownership of the related production equipment and acquire the associated raw material inventory.

Read the original announcement on the link below:

Midsona acquires Risenta, one of Sweden's leading brands within natural and healthy foods

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO

Mobile: +46 768 46 20 46

E-mail: henrik.hjalmarsson@midsona.com

Niclas Lundin, CFO

Mobile: +46 727 25 90 75

E-mail: niclas.lundin@midsona.com

About Midsona

Midsona develops and markets strong brands within health and well-being, with products that help people live a healthier and more sustainable life, with an increased understanding of the origin of the raw material and with transparency as to the content. The Midsona share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information www.midsona.com.