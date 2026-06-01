Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Hotspot in Nevada: China-Monopol wackelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923064 | ISIN: SE0000565228 | Ticker-Symbol: 9KF
München
01.06.26 | 08:07
1,305 Euro
+1,56 % +0,020
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDSONA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDSONA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3151,38514:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 11:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Midsona AB: Midsona has completed the acquisition of Risenta from Paulig

Midsona AB (publ) has completed the acquisition of the Risenta brand and inventory of finished goods from Paulig, through its subsidiary Santa Maria AB. The transaction was announced on 31 March 2026 and has been completed on 1 June.

Risenta is one of Sweden's best-known brands in healthy foods and has been established for over 85 years. Through the acquisition of the brand, carried out via Midsona's subsidiary Midsona Sverige AB, Midsona sees an opportunity to further strengthen its position as one of Sweden's leading companies in healthy foods. The brand's market presence in Sweden and its product portfolio complement and reinforce Midsona's position in several growing categories such as seeds and kernels, as well as healthy snacks.

Later in the year, Midsona will assume ownership of the related production equipment and acquire the associated raw material inventory.

Read the original announcement on the link below:

Midsona acquires Risenta, one of Sweden's leading brands within natural and healthy foods

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO
Mobile: +46 768 46 20 46
E-mail: henrik.hjalmarsson@midsona.com

Niclas Lundin, CFO
Mobile: +46 727 25 90 75
E-mail: niclas.lundin@midsona.com

About Midsona
Midsona develops and markets strong brands within health and well-being, with products that help people live a healthier and more sustainable life, with an increased understanding of the origin of the raw material and with transparency as to the content. The Midsona share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information www.midsona.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.