Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Cambria Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: CAMB) (OTCQX: CAMVF) ("Cambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that construction has commenced on early works on the access road with the purpose of developing the high-grade Red Mountain Gold Deposit located northeast of Stewart, BC.

Construction of the approximately 23 km long road is anticipated to continue through the 2026 and 2027 seasons; Phase I will focus on rebuilding a 13 km long road bed, first constructed in 1910 as a wagon trail to access placer gold mines along Bitter Creek, later extended to the base of Red Mountain at Bromley Humps by Lac Minerals in 1994. The road will start from the paved Highway 37A just North of Stewart. It is anticipated that upon the commencement of production, mineralized material will be transported for processing at Cambria's 2,500 tonne per day mill at the Premier Mine, for a total trucking distance of approximately 50 kilometers.

Cambria's Red Mountain Gold Deposit hosts Measured and Indicated Resources of 3.19M tonnes averaging 7.63 g/t Au and 21.02 g/t Ag, for 783,000 ounces Au and 2,156,000 ounces Ag. The Deposit hosts additional 405,000 tonnes of Inferred Resources at 5.32 g/t Au and 7.33 g/t Ag for 69,000 ounces Au and 96,000 ounces Ag. The deposit needs minimal infill drilling, with 544,000 ounces Au in the Measured Category at an average grade of 8.81 g/t Au1. The deposit has over 2,000 meters of production-size underground workings and is a wide and tabular deposit, suitable for bulk underground mining methods such as longhole stoping.

"The development of Red Mountain is one of the key components to a successful operation. It is one of the highest quality undeveloped deposits in Canada." said Rob McLeod, President and CEO for Cambria Gold Mines. "Additionally, we continue to advance infill drilling, future permit amendments and engineering studies at the three significant PGP deposits: Big Missouri, Silver Coin and Premier. We are on track to complete an updated Feasibility Study incorporating all four deposits by Q4 2026. The Company will provide an update on this work in the near future."

"The development of the Red Mountain Access Road through the mountains of the Golden Triangle, often with significant weather events is a challenging project that our permitting, engineering and construction teams have fully embraced." said Gordon Doerksen, Vice-President Projects for Cambria Gold Mines. "We have full confidence that our team, plus our engineering and construction contractors have the experience and capability to execute on this project. Our goal is to complete the first stage of the road to the Bromley Humps location during 2026."

For construction of the initial road sections, work will be performed by contractor West Point Rail and Timber Co. Engineering includes work by Fortec Consulting and Onsite Engineering, with environmental monitoring by Nisga'a Growth Corp. Cambria's Director of Construction, Nick Stoneberger, will oversee the work. Additional contractors and consultants will be added as the road advances. In addition to the road construction, fisheries offset work will be completed to protect and enhance salmon spawning habitat in the Bear River Valley.





Figure 1. Red Mountain Access Road

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/299511_ae2c2696742a7b78_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Red Mountain Access Trail

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/299511_ae2c2696742a7b78_002full.jpg

1 -For additional information on the Red Mountain resource numbers refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report "Premier & Red Mountain Gold Project Feasibility Study" with a report date of May 22, 2020. The Red Mountain resource was authored by Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information within this news release was reviewed and approved by Blaine Smit, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration for Cambria Gold Mines Inc. Mr. Smit is a non-independent "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Cambria Gold Mines

Cambria Gold Mines is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker CAMB and on the OTCQX Market with the ticker CAMVF. Cambria is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine and Red Mountain Gold Project that are located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.cambriagold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cambria Gold Mines Inc.

Robert McLeod

CEO and Director

Cautionary Statements :

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeted", "outlook", "on track" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including the timing, positioning and completion of the construction on the access road; the future commencement of trucking of production at the Premier Mine; the timing and successful completion of an updated Feasibility Study incorporating all four deposits by Q4 2026; the timing and completion of the fisheries offset work; the ability of the Company to accomplish its business objectives and the intentions described herein; and future plans, development and operations of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, risks relating to negative operating cash flows of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; environmental compliance; risks related to outstanding debt; uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to development, production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need to obtain additional financing to finance operations and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; social media and reputation; negative publicity; human rights; business objectives; shortage of personnel; health and safety; the possibility of delay in future plans and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; claims and legal proceedings; information systems and cyber security; internal controls; violation of anti-bribery or corruption laws; competition; tax considerations; compliance with listing standards; enforcement of civil liabilities; financing requirement risks; market price volatility of the common shares; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; the need for exchange approval, and other regulatory approvals and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Cambria's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Cambria's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to: the estimated costs associated with the care and maintenance plans; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of mineral resources and mineral reserves; labor and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, the ability of the Company to convert inferred mineral resources to other categories; the ability of the Company to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; currency exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, compliance with the covenants in Cambria's credit agreements; exploration plans; and general marketing, political, business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Cambria believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Cambria can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Cambria does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299511

Source: Cambria Gold Mines Inc.