

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) on Monday reported positive results from the Phase III EMERALD-3 trial, showing that its IMFINZI (durvalumab)-based combination therapy significantly improved progression-free survival in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) eligible for embolization.



The trial evaluated IMFINZI and IMJUDO (tremelimumab-actl) in combination with lenvatinib and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE). Patients received the STRIDE regimen (Single Tremelimumab-actl Regular Interval Durvalumab), with or without lenvatinib, before TACE and in combination with TACE thereafter.



In an interim analysis, the combination of the STRIDE regimen, lenvatinib and TACE reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 30% compared with TACE alone.



Median progression-free survival improved to 13.0 months from 9.8 months with TACE alone. The benefit was broadly consistent across key prespecified patient subgroups.



The safety profile of the combination therapies was consistent with the known profiles of the individual medicines. Grade 3 or higher adverse events occurred in 71.4% of patients receiving the STRIDE regimen plus lenvatinib and TACE, compared with 28.6% in the TACE-only group.



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