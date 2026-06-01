What to Know

Perry rejoins Bracewell as a Houston partner after seven years as Lead Employment Tax Counsel at Shell.

Her practice covers employee benefits, executive compensation and employment tax, including ERISA compliance.

She has deep transactional experience advising on employee compensation and executive compensation matters in business acquisitions, dispositions and restructurings.

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Allison K. Perry has joined the firm's tax department as a partner in the Houston office. Perry returns to Bracewell after serving as the US Lead Employment Tax Counsel for Shell, where she advised on a wide range of employment tax, employee benefits and executive compensation matters.

"I am thrilled to welcome Allison back to Bracewell," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Allison is a highly respected executive compensation and employee benefits lawyer with deep energy industry experience and longstanding relationships across the firm and our clients. Her return strengthens our ability to support clients on complex employment-related tax issues arising from corporate transactions and ongoing operations."

Perry counsels clients on matters involving employee benefits, executive compensation and employment tax. She is experienced in drafting employee benefit plans and regularly advises on issues related to employee plans, including advice regarding compliance with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). Perry also has deep transactional experience advising on employee compensation matters and executive compensation agreements in connection with business acquisitions, dispositions and restructuring transactions.

"Allison brings a rare combination of sophisticated in-house experience and deep knowledge of employment tax and benefits matters," said Elizabeth L. McGinley, chair of Bracewell's tax department and chair of the firm's energy transition practice. "She understands both the technical tax considerations and the commercial realities clients face. Her familiarity with the Bracewell culture, the team and our clients makes her an immediate asset to the department and the firm."

Perry began her legal career at Bracewell as an associate in 2003. She was promoted to senior counsel in 2014, working in that role until joining Shell in October 2018.

"I am excited to rejoin Bracewell and return to private practice," said Perry. "I enjoyed my time at the firm previously and greatly value the culture, the people and the clients. Bracewell's reputation in energy tax strategy and employee tax matters also makes this a perfect fit for my practice. I look forward to working with the tax team and contributing to the firm's employee benefits and executive compensation capabilities."

Perry received her J.D. from The University of Texas School of Law in 2003 and earned her B.A. in Psychology from The University of Texas at Austin in 1999.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

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Allison Perry, Bracewell LLP, Partner

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Source: Bracewell