Subaru of America: Subaru Loves to Care Provides Warmth, Love, and Support to Cancer Patients in Partnership with Blood Cancer United

In over 10 years of partnership, the initiative will reach over 550,000 patients in total with matching financial support, essential donations, and heartfelt messages

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced that, in over 10 years of partnership as the largest automotive donor to Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), Subaru and its retailers will have supported more than 550,000 cancer patients and their families nationwide. Through the Subaru Loves to Care initiative, the automaker helps provide critical financial assistance, comfort items, and handwritten messages of hope to individuals impacted by blood cancer, reinforcing its broader commitment to being More Than a Car Company.

Approximately every three minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with a blood cancer. Treatment and recovery can be long and challenging, often leaving patients feeling weak, cold, and isolated. In response, through thoughtful donations and meaningful gestures, Subaru and its retailers aim to bring comfort and encouragement to those living with cancer. During the month of June, they will partner with local hospitals and cancer treatment centers to distribute warm blankets and heartfelt messages of hope, helping patients feel supported, cared for, and not alone.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc.: "Year after year, the partnership between Subaru and Blood Cancer United reflects our shared commitment to supporting individuals and families facing cancer and other critical illnesses. Together with our retailers, we're proud to deliver comfort, care, and encouragement when it's needed most. This work is deeply meaningful to us, and we remain committed to expanding our impact and continuing these efforts together."

Through the Blood Cancer United Urgent Need Program, Subaru and select retailers will also provide financial assistance to more than 1,800 pediatric blood cancer patient households (which includes children, adolescents, and young adults) to help offset non-medical costs associated with treatment, such as transportation, food, housing, and utilities. The general public can get involved from June 1 through June 30, 2026, when Subaru will match online donations to bloodcancerunited.org/subaru, dollar for dollar, up to $100,000 in total*. Additionally, Subaru Gear will donate $1 to Blood Cancer United for each "Health & Wellness" Badge of Ownership ordered, up to $5,000 total**, further showcasing the automaker's mission to uplift those affected by critical illnesses such as cancer.

E. Anders Kolb, M.D., President and CEO of Blood Cancer United: "Treatment and recovery can be incredibly difficult for patients and their families, and this program goes beyond donations to deliver meaningful care and compassion. At its core, this effort is about creating human connections during some of life's most challenging moments. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Subaru for more than a decade, and we look forward to expanding its impact for patients and their loved ones."

Anyone looking to get more involved can write messages of hope for patients in their community by visiting their local Subaru retailer. To learn more about this initiative, visit subaru.com/care or follow SubaruLovestoCare on social media. More information about the Subaru Love Promise can be found at subaru.com/lovepromise.

*From June 1, 2026, at 12:01 am through June 30, 2026, at 11:59 pm, Subaru will match online gifts to Blood Cancer United (at bloodcancerunited.org/donate), dollar-for-dollar, up to a $100,000 total donation.

**Maximum donation of $5,000. Donations apply to orders placed from 12:01 AM EDT Monday, June 1, 2026, through 11:59 PM EDT Tuesday, June 30, 2026, through badgeofownership.com.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Blood Cancer United

Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. Since their founding in 1949, the organization has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancer. Blood Cancer United funds innovative research, offers free resources and personalized support, and advocates at state and national levels for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients. To learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org.

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Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

aleiter@subaru.com

In over 10 years of partnership as the largest automotive donor to Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), Subaru and its retailers have supported more than 550,000 cancer patients and their families with funding, blanket donations, and messages of hope. The Subaru Loves to Care initiative helps kids like Aiden, who was diagnosed with precursor B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) at four years old. His treatment stretched over 2.5 years, but in February 2023, he reached remission. Today, Aiden is a thriving elementary school student who loves hockey and dreams of becoming a pediatric oncologist to help other kids like him.

Find more stories and multimedia from Subaru of America at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

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SOURCE: Subaru of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/subaru-loves-to-carer-provides-warmth-love-and-support-to-cancer-patie-1172145