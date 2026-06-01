

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Defense contractor L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Monday said it has expanded its Advanced Manufacturing Facility-South (AMF-South) in Huntsville, Alabama with a $25 million investment that adds 130,000 square feet of manufacturing space.



The expansion increases the company's Huntsville footprint to about 670,000 square feet across three sites and is aimed at boosting production capacity for critical defense programs.



Ken Bedingfield, President of Missile Solutions at L3Harris, said the additional space will enable the company to rapidly increase production capacity in support of growing demand for munitions.



The company noted that the facility can scale operations quickly by utilizing existing infrastructure already in place at the site.



L3Harris is also hiring for multiple positions at the facility, including roles in mechanical and manufacturing engineering, project engineering, quality assurance, machining and composite technology.



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