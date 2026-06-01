The €50 million capital increase, with a subscription price of €5.00 per New Share launched on May 27, 2026, is already oversubscribed

The Public Offering period, initially scheduled to close on June 3, 2026, will now close early on June 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (Paris time) for subscriptions made over-the-counter and at 8:00 p.m. (Paris time) for online subscriptions

The Global Placement offering period closing is also brought forward to June 2, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. (Paris time)

Not to be published, distributed or disseminated, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, South Africa and Japan

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA-PME scheme eligible, "Median" or the "Company"), developer of eyonis, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for early cancer diagnosis, and a leading provider of AI-based image analyses and central imaging services for oncology clinical trials in the biopharmaceutical industry, today announces the early closing of its capital increase without shareholders' preferential subscription rights by way of an issue of new ordinary shares (the "New Shares") in the context of a public offering. The New Shares are offered in (i) a public offering in France (the "Public Offering"), and a global placement to certain qualified investors (the "Global Placement", together with the Public Offering, the "Global Offering") for an amount of €40 million and (ii) an offering reserved to Katarina Martinson AB, Venture S.a.r.l, and Nordica Life (Bermuda) Ltd for an amount of €10 million (the "Reserved Offering" and, together with the Global Offering, the "Offering

On the strength of the level of oversubscription recorded, Median Technologies has decided to close the Public Offering period early on June 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (Paris time) for subscriptions made over-the-counter and at 8:00 p.m. (Paris time) for online subscriptions. The Global Placement offering period will close on June 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (Paris time).

For reference, the Public Offering was initially scheduled to close on June 3, 2026, at the same times, and the Global Placement on June 4, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. (Paris time).

Settlement and delivery will also be brought forward to June 5, 2026, instead of the initially contemplated June 9, 2026.

The timetable of the Offering is therefore amended as follows:

May 26, 2026 Decision of the Company's Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer to launch the capital increase and set the issue price May 27, 2026 Publication of the press release announcing the launch of the Public Offering and the Global Placement Online availability of the information document Publication by Euronext of the notice of opening of the Public Offering June 2, 2026 Closing of the Global Placement offering period at 5:00 p.m. (Paris time) Closing of the Public Offering period at 5:00 p.m. (Paris time) for over-the-counter subscription orders and at 8:00 p.m. (Paris time) for subscription orders made via the Internet (if such possibility is offered by the relevant financial intermediary) June 3, 2026 Centralization Determination of the final terms of the capital increase (including the Reserved Offering amount) Signing of the placement agreement Publication by the Company of the press release announcing the results of the capital increase after market close Publication by Euronext of the notice of results of the Offering June 5, 2026 Issuance and admission to trading of the New Shares on Euronext Growth Settlement and delivery of the New Shares

All information relating to the Offering is available on the Company's website at www.mediantechnologies.com

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements do not constitute historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and the assumptions on which they are based, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and their potential, or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "hope", "estimate", "forecast," "project," "seek," "endeavor", "aim", "may", "goal", "objective", "projection", or "plan", as well as other similar terms. Although the management of Median believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and shareholders are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Median Technologies, and which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed, implied or forecast in the forward-looking information and statements.

These risks and uncertainties include those described or identified in public documents, including those listed in section p), "Specific Risk Factors," of the 2025 annual financial report.

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information available to Median Technologies as of the date of this press release. Median Technologies undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking information and statements included in the press release to reflect any changes affecting the forecasts or the events, conditions, or circumstances on which such forward-looking statements are based.

Any information relating to past performance contained in this press release should not be considered a guarantee of future performance. Nothing in this press release should be considered an investment recommendation or legal, tax, investment, or accounting advice.

Disclaimer

In France, the offering of Median Technologies shares described above will be carried out by way of a public offering, mainly intended for natural persons, and a global placement intended for qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). It will be supplemented by a reserved offering to investors who have undertaken to subscribe for a fixed amount at the launch of the Public Offering, if the subscriptions received in the context of the Public Offering and the Global Placement do not allow their subscription amount to be fully allocated, in the context of an issue reserved for a category of persons in accordance with Article L.225-138 of the French Commercial Code.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 211-3 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF"), Articles 1(4) and 3 of the Prospectus Regulation and the applicable regulations, the offering of Median Technologies shares will not give rise to the preparation of a prospectus approved by the AMF but only of a document containing the information set out in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation (the "Information Document"). A copy of the Information Document is available on Median Technologies' website (www.mediantechnologies.com).

Median Technologies draws the attention of the public in France and of qualified investors in the permitted jurisdictions to section VIII "Risk factors specific to the Issuer" of the Information Document.

This press release does not constitute and shall not be considered as constituting a public offer, a solicitation or a sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

With respect to the member states of the European Economic Area other than France, no action has been or will be taken to permit a public offer of the securities referred to in this press release requiring the publication of a prospectus in any of these member states. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered and will not be offered in these member states (i) other than to qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation or (ii) in accordance with the other exemptions provided for in Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation or in other cases not requiring Median Technologies to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation and/or the applicable regulations in such member state or in accordance with the applicable regulations.

This press release and the information contained herein are addressed to and intended only for persons who are (x) outside the United Kingdom or (y) in the United Kingdom and (i) who are "qualified investors" (as defined in Article 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024) and investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Financial Promotion Order") or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of Article 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) may lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (such persons referred to in paragraphs (y)(i), (y)(ii) and (y)(iii) together being the "Relevant Persons"). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe for or purchase the securities referred to in this press release is only available to Relevant Persons and may only be engaged in with Relevant Persons. This press release is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons.

This press release may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to subscribe for or purchase, or the solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for, Median Technologies shares in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). Median Technologies shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and Median Technologies does not intend to conduct a public offering of Median Technologies shares in the United States.

The distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations in certain countries. Persons into whose possession this press release comes must inform themselves about and observe any such local restrictions.

Any decision to subscribe for or purchase Median Technologies shares must be made solely on the basis of the publicly available information regarding Median Technologies. Such information is the sole responsibility of Median Technologies and has not been independently verified by TD Cowen or Stifel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601044395/en/

Contacts:

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

Emmanuelle Leygues

VP, Corporate Marketing Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com



Press MAARC

Bruno Arabian

+33 6 87 88 47 26

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr



Investors SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 85 36 76 81

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com