Provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement généralde l'Autorité des marchés financiers (General regulation of the French financial market authority)

Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM):

Date Total number of issued shares Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 31 May 2026 139,616,607 138,604,990 139,616,607

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARMILA

French société anonyme with a share capital of €837,699,642

Registered office: 25, rue d'Astorg, 75008 Paris France

Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601823221/en/

Contacts:

Carmila