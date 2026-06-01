Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01
1 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 421.045p. The highest price paid per share was 428.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 414.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0206% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 559,828,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 748,601,295. Rightmove holds 10,624,446 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1031
424.700
08:01:05
839
424.500
08:01:05
220
424.600
08:01:05
1237
424.600
08:01:05
966
421.500
08:01:22
863
420.200
08:02:15
1005
420.600
08:05:16
968
417.500
08:13:12
907
417.800
08:24:07
1002
416.500
08:26:59
969
416.400
08:33:15
921
415.300
08:40:36
1004
416.400
08:46:06
292
416.400
08:56:49
311
416.400
08:56:49
401
416.400
08:56:49
929
417.000
09:01:15
984
418.300
09:07:38
793
417.800
09:08:42
149
417.800
09:08:42
898
416.700
09:11:19
950
417.000
09:18:17
888
417.300
09:21:15
908
417.400
09:24:33
940
417.300
09:30:08
1012
417.000
09:31:25
1021
416.700
09:38:06
898
417.200
09:40:53
738
417.700
09:43:23
167
417.700
09:43:23
1002
417.400
09:46:40
906
417.700
09:54:54
886
417.400
09:57:42
978
417.300
10:02:56
915
417.300
10:13:08
569
416.800
10:13:46
81
417.000
10:15:16
771
417.000
10:15:16
920
416.200
10:18:21
990
416.300
10:30:06
184
416.300
10:36:54
1031
416.300
10:36:54
1027
416.300
10:37:53
1021
416.800
10:45:12
884
416.400
10:46:18
990
415.800
10:49:19
998
415.100
10:56:04
363
414.900
11:01:08
642
414.900
11:01:08
863
414.800
11:01:09
771
415.300
11:03:45
57
415.300
11:03:45
550
416.200
11:15:07
428
416.200
11:15:07
366
416.000
11:15:34
663
416.000
11:16:26
892
417.700
11:27:22
85
417.700
11:27:22
993
417.500
11:30:08
934
418.200
11:38:04
890
418.500
11:39:55
959
418.700
11:44:30
1013
419.500
11:51:10
935
420.600
11:54:16
964
419.700
11:58:03
980
419.200
12:02:00
263
418.900
12:04:58
677
418.900
12:04:58
1009
418.800
12:10:57
247
418.900
12:17:18
643
418.900
12:17:18
294
419.900
12:25:00
535
419.900
12:25:00
22
420.100
12:30:06
979
422.000
12:38:20
238
422.100
12:38:20
741
422.100
12:38:20
954
424.400
12:51:04
24
424.100
12:53:03
921
424.100
12:53:03
874
424.100
12:53:03
855
424.100
12:53:03
606
425.700
12:57:29
606
425.700
12:57:29
859
426.500
13:00:15
132
426.400
13:00:17
748
426.400
13:00:17
988
426.300
13:01:11
983
426.500
13:03:49
996
426.600
13:05:07
992
426.500
13:06:56
869
426.200
13:07:10
887
425.700
13:11:03
1030
425.200
13:13:04
990
424.700
13:16:25
1016
424.800
13:22:29
679
426.500
13:29:59
162
426.500
13:29:59
76
426.500
13:29:59
953
426.500
13:30:30
890
426.500
13:34:17
973
426.500
13:39:37
849
426.400
13:44:04
932
428.100
13:48:09
975
428.800
13:51:21
886
428.800
13:52:09
136
428.800
13:52:09
903
428.100
13:54:35
954
428.600
14:01:30
856
427.800
14:04:02
882
427.500
14:10:31
548
424.100
14:12:10
414
424.100
14:12:21
884
423.100
14:15:04
881
423.700
14:19:12
841
423.200
14:20:28
892
422.300
14:25:03
957
422.000
14:28:02
935
421.400
14:28:13
988
423.500
14:31:01
979
423.400
14:31:01
1007
423.500
14:31:01
877
422.200
14:31:26
1009
422.400
14:32:35
1391
422.000
14:34:15
980
421.700
14:35:02
839
420.200
14:36:42
1365
423.200
14:40:31
838
423.000
14:40:52
866
423.100
14:40:52
977
422.400
14:42:03
898
423.100
14:46:26
429
422.700
14:46:39
535
422.700
14:46:39
833
422.500
14:47:49
1018
421.400
14:50:23
835
421.100
14:55:11
987
421.100
14:55:11
971
422.100
14:57:05
872
421.400
14:59:40
12
420.800
15:00:00
873
420.800
15:00:02
979
420.600
15:00:32
869
421.400
15:03:02
159
421.400
15:03:02
1026
421.400
15:03:02
841
421.000
15:04:36
909
420.800
15:05:14
1018
420.800
15:06:50
1011
420.400
15:08:12
959
420.600
15:11:41
948
421.400
15:12:55
837
421.600
15:15:14
1000
421.800
15:15:14
860
421.600
15:15:16
177
421.600
15:15:16
1032
421.300
15:16:40
975
420.900
15:18:52
1021
420.300
15:19:36
933
420.100
15:23:59
903
419.600
15:25:15
978
420.000
15:29:09
903
419.900
15:29:09
1068
420.000
15:29:09
866
419.900
15:31:42
916
419.900
15:33:51
957
419.900
15:35:55
125
419.400
15:37:30
888
419.400
15:37:30
654
419.700
15:39:36
281
419.700
15:39:36
869
420.300
15:44:22
321
420.000
15:46:25
1
419.900
15:46:25
494
420.000
15:46:49
355
420.000
15:46:49
303
420.700
15:48:46
729
420.700
15:48:46
964
420.300
15:50:34
1003
420.400
15:51:51
885
420.500
15:54:03
930
421.200
15:55:09
973
421.200
15:55:09
950
420.900
15:56:12
700
421.100
15:58:40
138
421.100
15:58:40
897
421.300
16:00:04
831
421.500
16:00:54
981
422.000
16:02:47
981
421.800
|
16:04:02
519
421.700
16:05:03
339
421.700
16:05:03
991
422.800
16:07:39
271
422.600
16:09:34
734
422.600
16:09:34
894
422.500
16:09:39
489
423.400
16:13:00
1838
423.400
16:13:00