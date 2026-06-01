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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 12:57
4,861 Euro
-1,82 % -0,090
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8984,97219:28
4,8624,93913:31
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 18:00 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

1 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 421.045p. The highest price paid per share was 428.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 414.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0206% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 559,828,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 748,601,295. Rightmove holds 10,624,446 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1031

424.700

08:01:05

839

424.500

08:01:05

220

424.600

08:01:05

1237

424.600

08:01:05

966

421.500

08:01:22

863

420.200

08:02:15

1005

420.600

08:05:16

968

417.500

08:13:12

907

417.800

08:24:07

1002

416.500

08:26:59

969

416.400

08:33:15

921

415.300

08:40:36

1004

416.400

08:46:06

292

416.400

08:56:49

311

416.400

08:56:49

401

416.400

08:56:49

929

417.000

09:01:15

984

418.300

09:07:38

793

417.800

09:08:42

149

417.800

09:08:42

898

416.700

09:11:19

950

417.000

09:18:17

888

417.300

09:21:15

908

417.400

09:24:33

940

417.300

09:30:08

1012

417.000

09:31:25

1021

416.700

09:38:06

898

417.200

09:40:53

738

417.700

09:43:23

167

417.700

09:43:23

1002

417.400

09:46:40

906

417.700

09:54:54

886

417.400

09:57:42

978

417.300

10:02:56

915

417.300

10:13:08

569

416.800

10:13:46

81

417.000

10:15:16

771

417.000

10:15:16

920

416.200

10:18:21

990

416.300

10:30:06

184

416.300

10:36:54

1031

416.300

10:36:54

1027

416.300

10:37:53

1021

416.800

10:45:12

884

416.400

10:46:18

990

415.800

10:49:19

998

415.100

10:56:04

363

414.900

11:01:08

642

414.900

11:01:08

863

414.800

11:01:09

771

415.300

11:03:45

57

415.300

11:03:45

550

416.200

11:15:07

428

416.200

11:15:07

366

416.000

11:15:34

663

416.000

11:16:26

892

417.700

11:27:22

85

417.700

11:27:22

993

417.500

11:30:08

934

418.200

11:38:04

890

418.500

11:39:55

959

418.700

11:44:30

1013

419.500

11:51:10

935

420.600

11:54:16

964

419.700

11:58:03

980

419.200

12:02:00

263

418.900

12:04:58

677

418.900

12:04:58

1009

418.800

12:10:57

247

418.900

12:17:18

643

418.900

12:17:18

294

419.900

12:25:00

535

419.900

12:25:00

22

420.100

12:30:06

979

422.000

12:38:20

238

422.100

12:38:20

741

422.100

12:38:20

954

424.400

12:51:04

24

424.100

12:53:03

921

424.100

12:53:03

874

424.100

12:53:03

855

424.100

12:53:03

606

425.700

12:57:29

606

425.700

12:57:29

859

426.500

13:00:15

132

426.400

13:00:17

748

426.400

13:00:17

988

426.300

13:01:11

983

426.500

13:03:49

996

426.600

13:05:07

992

426.500

13:06:56

869

426.200

13:07:10

887

425.700

13:11:03

1030

425.200

13:13:04

990

424.700

13:16:25

1016

424.800

13:22:29

679

426.500

13:29:59

162

426.500

13:29:59

76

426.500

13:29:59

953

426.500

13:30:30

890

426.500

13:34:17

973

426.500

13:39:37

849

426.400

13:44:04

932

428.100

13:48:09

975

428.800

13:51:21

886

428.800

13:52:09

136

428.800

13:52:09

903

428.100

13:54:35

954

428.600

14:01:30

856

427.800

14:04:02

882

427.500

14:10:31

548

424.100

14:12:10

414

424.100

14:12:21

884

423.100

14:15:04

881

423.700

14:19:12

841

423.200

14:20:28

892

422.300

14:25:03

957

422.000

14:28:02

935

421.400

14:28:13

988

423.500

14:31:01

979

423.400

14:31:01

1007

423.500

14:31:01

877

422.200

14:31:26

1009

422.400

14:32:35

1391

422.000

14:34:15

980

421.700

14:35:02

839

420.200

14:36:42

1365

423.200

14:40:31

838

423.000

14:40:52

866

423.100

14:40:52

977

422.400

14:42:03

898

423.100

14:46:26

429

422.700

14:46:39

535

422.700

14:46:39

833

422.500

14:47:49

1018

421.400

14:50:23

835

421.100

14:55:11

987

421.100

14:55:11

971

422.100

14:57:05

872

421.400

14:59:40

12

420.800

15:00:00

873

420.800

15:00:02

979

420.600

15:00:32

869

421.400

15:03:02

159

421.400

15:03:02

1026

421.400

15:03:02

841

421.000

15:04:36

909

420.800

15:05:14

1018

420.800

15:06:50

1011

420.400

15:08:12

959

420.600

15:11:41

948

421.400

15:12:55

837

421.600

15:15:14

1000

421.800

15:15:14

860

421.600

15:15:16

177

421.600

15:15:16

1032

421.300

15:16:40

975

420.900

15:18:52

1021

420.300

15:19:36

933

420.100

15:23:59

903

419.600

15:25:15

978

420.000

15:29:09

903

419.900

15:29:09

1068

420.000

15:29:09

866

419.900

15:31:42

916

419.900

15:33:51

957

419.900

15:35:55

125

419.400

15:37:30

888

419.400

15:37:30

654

419.700

15:39:36

281

419.700

15:39:36

869

420.300

15:44:22

321

420.000

15:46:25

1

419.900

15:46:25

494

420.000

15:46:49

355

420.000

15:46:49

303

420.700

15:48:46

729

420.700

15:48:46

964

420.300

15:50:34

1003

420.400

15:51:51

885

420.500

15:54:03

930

421.200

15:55:09

973

421.200

15:55:09

950

420.900

15:56:12

700

421.100

15:58:40

138

421.100

15:58:40

897

421.300

16:00:04

831

421.500

16:00:54

981

422.000

16:02:47

981

421.800

16:04:02

519

421.700

16:05:03

339

421.700

16:05:03

991

422.800

16:07:39

271

422.600

16:09:34

734

422.600

16:09:34

894

422.500

16:09:39

489

423.400

16:13:00

1838

423.400

16:13:00

© 2026 PR Newswire
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