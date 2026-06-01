AibleClaw Uses NVIDIA Cloud Functions to Bring Up to a 200X TCO Advantage to Long-Running Enterprise AI Agents

AibleClaw applies serverless GPU economics to scheduled agent workloads, using NVIDIA Cloud Functions as part of the NVIDIA DSX OS software portfolio to help reduce operating costs for governed, long-running enterprise AI agents.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Aible , the enterprise agentic AI leader, today announced that AibleClaw , its enterprise solution for governed, long-running AI agents or Claws, integrates with NVIDIA Cloud Functions, - bringing serverless GPU economics to enterprise AI workloads and significantly reducing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO.). Building on Aible's early adoption of NVIDIA Cloud Functions (NVCF), a key component of NVIDIA DSX OS. Aible's October 2024 benchmark demonstrated how serverless GPUs can improve end-to-end GenAI TCO by up to 200X .

Claws, typically scheduled workloads, are naturally suited to run on NVCF and capture the full economic benefits of serverless inference. Following the recent launches of AibleClaw with NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Super for governed long-running enterprise agents and AibleClaw with NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Nano Omni for multimodal reasoning at the edge, today's announcement details how AibleClaw unlocks the full Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) benefits of NVCF and delivers secure private AI for business users at fixed and predictable cost.

Today's launch builds on Aible's recent announcement on Secure AI for Business Users , which set out the broader context for fixed-cost, on-prem private AI in an era of rising token prices and growing security concerns with frontier models.

"Just last week Aible developers spent two days at NVIDIA headquarters working closely with NVIDIA teams to adapt and adopt the latest NVIDIA technologies. During the two day hackathon, the two teams collaborated across NVCF, Nemotron 3 Ultra, NVIDIA NemoClaw , the NVIDIA OpenShell secure runtime for autonomous agents, and other NVIDIA Agent Toolkit software.", said Arijit Sengupta, Founder & CEO of Aible. He added, "Enterprise AI is evolving so fast that it is almost impossible to keep up with the pace. This is where our co-innovation with NVIDIA as part of the NVIDIA Inception Program has been crucial to our success."

Operating Costs Reduction in the Time of Claws

Agentic AI - including long-running agents, or "claws" - is rapidly becoming a core enterprise strategy. Such claw workloads are perfect for NVCF as these workloads tend to spike and can take several minutes to complete - thus making the cold start delay essentially irrelevant in light of the attractive TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) characteristics. AibleClaw, powered by the NVIDIA OpenShell runtime and NemoClaw blueprints, leverages NVCF to run such claw workloads optimally. Scheduled claw workloads, such as, "analyze my appointments everyday to create briefings for each work meeting," can be timed when GPU demands are lowest, to make the overall system run even more optimally. The result is that the up to 200X TCO advantage from serverless GPUs now applies directly to the workloads that need it most - claws.

Low Risk Private Models in the Time of Higher Per Token Costs

With recent price changes at Anthropic, OpenAI, GitHub Copilot and others, enterprises running AI agents or claws are increasingly concerned about token costs. See: " Anthropic Hiked the Price for Power Users Amid Complaints Its Model Is Getting Worse: Its most dedicated customers could pay significantly more under a new usage-based pricing model ," and " GitHub Copilot's price shakeup could end cheap AI coding as we know it: We're seeing the beginning of the end for flat-rate AI plans, starting with GitHub switching to usage-based pricing for its Copilot AI plans ." Aible makes it easy for enterprises to run their GenAI and agentic workloads completely privately on their own servers. Because Aible charges by the server per year, and runs the language models locally, there are no unexpected token costs.

Aible runs consistently on all platforms including major clouds, private servers, NVIDIA Cloud Partners , desktop supercomputers, edge servers, etc. By using NVIDIA Cloud Functions and NVIDIA software components for workload routing and orchestration, Aible can help enterprises use distributed GPU resources across private environments and can stitch such resources into virtual private or shared data centers. Instead of building massive data centers top down, Aible customers can buy workstations or private servers from their favorite partners, plug them into their private networks at each corporate location, run workloads locally when optimal, but distribute workloads across locations when necessary. We believe workstations and private servers connected together with NVCF are a new form of Bottoms-up Data Centers. This is the reality of the AI Grid or the Bottoms-up data center, delivered today.

For enterprises looking to learn more, request a meeting here .

Related Resources

NVIDIA DSX OS: Open-Source Infrastructure Software for the Agentic AI Factory

NVIDIA DSX Gives Infrastructure Builders the Playbook for AI Factories

Aible Launches AibleClaw Long-Running Agents and Presents at Eight Partner Booths and Sessions at NVIDIA GTC 2026

Serverless GPUs improve GenAI TCO by 200X for end-to-end RAG solutions

About Aible

Aible is redefining how enterprises drive measurable business impact with specialized and long-running AI agents that are created and coached by business users at scale. Fortune 500 firms, US States, Federal Agencies, and others use AI agents from Aible to deliver measurable results across business areas including customer acquisition and retention, call center optimization, inventory or supply chain management, product development, and risk mitigation in days - not months. Enterprises will also be able to leverage AibleClaw, the secure enterprise solution for long-running AI agents similar to OpenClaw, but with deterministic execution, pre-approved tools, enterprise guardrails, governed data access, and full auditability. The Aible agentic AI platform is the fastest way for business users to automatically look across millions of patterns to surface enterprise insights with cutting-edge augmented analytics, GenAI, and secure long-running agents. Uniquely, Aible gives business users full control of the AI agents by enabling them to provide feedback on the reasoning steps to drive higher accuracy, faster business alignment, and continuously improve performance across 1000s of enterprise use cases. Entirely implemented within the security of the enterprise's own cloud or at the edge, the end-to-end serverless AI platform is up to 200X more cost efficient. Learn more at www.aible.com.

Media Contact:

pr@aible.com

SOURCE: Aible

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aibleclaw-uses-nvidia-cloud-functions-to-bring-up-to-a-200x-tco-a-1172108