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WKN: 887771 | ISIN: FR0000131104 | Ticker-Symbol: BNP
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 13:30
92,95 Euro
+0,55 % +0,51
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,5792,6919:32
92,9292,9413:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 18:06 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BNP Paribas SA: Sudan Litigation: Statement From BNP Paribas

SUDAN LITIGATION:

STATEMENT FROM BNP PARIBAS

Paris, 1st June 2026

On 22 May, BNP Paribas filed its opening brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, seeking reversal of the trial court judgment.

The brief demonstrates that the trial court fundamentally misconstrued Swiss law and prevented the Bank from introducing highly relevant evidence showing that the financial transactions at issue were authorized under Swiss and European law, among several other legal errors.

On 29 May, several respected amici - the Governments of Switzerland and the United States, distinguished academics and jurists, and leading industry organizations - filed proposed amicus briefs in support of the Bank's legal arguments.

BNP Paribas is confident in its arguments and looks forward to presenting its case before the Second Circuit.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.