Bradford, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") today announced the appointment of Correne Loeffler as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective June 1, 2026. Mrs. Loeffler succeeds interim CFO Michael Downs, who has served in the role since June 2025.

Mrs. Loeffler brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate and investment banking and has served as Chief Financial Officer of several publicly traded organizations operating within the energy sector, including Callon Petroleum, Whiting Petroleum, and Key Energy Services. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Key Energy Services, where she helped strengthen the company's financial position following its 2020 restructuring.

In this role at Zefiro, she will oversee the Company's finance and accounting teams and focus on financial strategy, planning, and reporting while serving as a key member of the management team. She will also contribute to investor relations, drive long-term growth initiatives, and serve on the Board of Directors as Executive Chair.

"Mrs. Loeffler has been on the Zefiro Board since April 2025 and we are excited to add her to our executive management team as our new CFO," said Catherine Flax, Chief Executive Officer of Zefiro. "With her deep financial expertise, strategic mindset, and proven leadership, Mrs. Loeffler will play an important role as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and strengthen our position in the market."

Mrs. Loeffler said, "I am honored to join Zefiro at such an exciting time and look forward to working with the leadership team to help drive continued growth and value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders."

The Company also expressed its sincere gratitude to Michael Downs for his significant contributions and leadership during his tenure. Mr. Downs helped guide the company through a challenging period with his focus on stabilizing the financial foundation of the business.

"On behalf of everyone at Zefiro, I want to thank Mr. Downs for his dedication and outstanding service," said Catherine Flax. "He played a critical role in guiding the Company through the many things we accomplished at Zefiro in the last year, including improving profitability, reducing debt, raising equity, integrating our recent acquisition, and strengthening overall financial performance. We are deeply appreciative of the impact he made on our organization - it is not an exaggeration to say that we would not have achieved so much in the last year without his considerable contribution. We are also delighted that Mr. Downs will remain an important strategic partner of Zefiro so that his deep knowledge of the business will be able to be leveraged going forward."

Mr. Downs added, "It has been a privilege to serve as interim CFO and work alongside such a talented team. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I am excited about the growth trajectory of the Company."

Hudheifa Moawalla will replace Mrs. Loeffler as the Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Moawalla is currently the Managing Partner of Touchwood Capital, a principal investment group focused on innovation across emerging and disruptive industries. Mr. Moawalla has over 20 years of financial leadership experience.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is a U.S. environmental services company focused on strategically addressing methane emissions. Its fully integrated core operations include plugging oil/gas wells and measuring methane leaks. In 2025, Zefiro became the first-ever project developer to sell carbon credits originated under the ACR's orphan well methodology. Zefiro is also leveraging its team's expertise to develop a portfolio of proprietary environmental technologies, which can be commercialized at a global scale. For more information about Zefiro, please visit our website at https://www.zefiromethane.com/ and Follow Zefiro on LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

Catherine Flax

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including U.S. and Canadian securities regulations and laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management, including those of Zefiro Methane Corp., as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements typically include words such as "anticipates," "outlook", "seeks", "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," "potential," "targets," "goals," "vision," "strategy," and similar expressions or variations thereof. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Company's operational outlook, expansion plans, future direction, strategic initiatives, business plans, regulatory environment, growth prospects, pipeline, financial performance, timing and scope of projects, future market conditions, funding and capital requirements, partnerships, or other business developments. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all.

In addition, any statements made in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in regulatory or political environments, operational risks, financing risks, market demand for emissions reduction or environmental services, delays in project execution, reliance on third-party partners or vendors, competition, and the overall economic environment. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks, see the section entitled "Financial Risks" in Zefiro's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2025 and "Risk Factors" in Zefiro's annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2025, each of which is available under Zefiro's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) Adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) Changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) Changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) Failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; (v) Outcomes resulting from the personnel changes as outlined in the press release; as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent Prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Zefiro Methane Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Also, this news release may include market and industry data obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this presentation or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zefiro Methane Corp., nor shall it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299714

Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.