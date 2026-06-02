Phison's Pascari aiDAPTIV removes local memory constraints on client PCs, enabling larger MoE AI models and agentic AI applications

COMPUTEX Phison Electronics (8299TT), a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, today announced a collaboration with Intel to enable AI PCs to deploy larger, more capable AI applications locally. The collaboration combines Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Phison's Pascari aiDAPTIV, a memory extension solution that unblocks memory-constrained systems to support larger Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) AI models, longer-running AI sessions and agentic AI workflows.

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Phison and Intel collaborate to bring larger local AI workloads to Intel AI PC Platforms

Today, AI PCs are moving beyond simple assistant applications toward more advanced local AI use cases. These solutions now support end users and businesses in document analysis, multi-step workflow execution and private data protection while reducing reliance on cloud-only AI services. As these workloads can require larger AI models, persistent session state and heavy reliance on memory, many users are looking toward the next generation of client systems with the required memory capacity to support them.

aiDAPTIV addresses this challenge by extending effective AI working memory across system DRAM and high-performance, extreme-endurance NAND flash using Pascari aiDAPTIV Cache Memory. By reducing the DRAM required for certain local AI workloads and supporting runtime features such as KV cache reuse, aiDAPTIV helps larger AI workloads run locally on Intel AI PC platforms. In Phison testing, aiDAPTIV enabled a 26B-parameter model to run on a system with 16GB of DRAM, compared with 32GB of DRAM required without aiDAPTIV in the same test environment.1

The collaboration focuses on enabling Phison's technology on Intel AI PC platforms powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, including support for the OpenVINO toolkit. Together, Phison and Intel are working to support ISV evaluations, technical demonstrations and optimized workloads for public performance claims.

"AI PCs are evolving into platforms for more sophisticated local AI workloads, including agentic applications and larger MoE models that place increasing demands on memory capacity and responsiveness," said KS Pua, CEO and Founder at Phison Electronics. "Through our collaboration with Intel, aiDAPTIV helps expand the necessary memory available to AI workloads on Intel AI PC platforms, allowing OEMs, developers and end users to run more capable AI applications locally while maintaining privacy and infrastructure efficiency."

At Computex, Phison will showcase aiDAPTIV-enabled demos on Intel AI PC platforms. Phison and Intel will demonstrate a local chat UI running a MoE AI model that would normally exceed available system memory, exhibiting how aiDAPTIV extends effective AI working memory using Pascari aiDAPTIV Cache Memory. Phison will also demonstrate a hybrid LLM routing application built on OpenClaw, an open-source AI agent framework, highlighting how larger MoE AI models can run locally with aiDAPTIV while reducing reliance on cloud token usage, with cloud routing available when needed for more complex requests.

Phison's booth will also feature demonstrations from AI software ecosystem partners including Ollama, LLMWare, TurinTech, Intel AI Superbuilder and Intel AI Playground showing aiDAPTIV in action across real-world local AI applications. The ecosystem showcase will also include hardware platform collaborations with ASUS, MSI, and Acer.

"Memory is a limiting factor in running many of the most capable models on client hardware," said Michael Chiang, Co-founder at Ollama. "Phison's aiDAPTIV approach on Intel AI PC platforms could let people run far larger models locally than their hardware normally allows."

"Enterprise GenAI is moving toward practical local workflows, including RAG, agents, and domain-specific models," said Darren Oberst, Co-founder and CTO at LLMWare. "Phison's aiDAPTIV approach is promising because it can help Intel AI PC client systems support larger models and more capable local AI applications while keeping data closer to the user."

"Working with Intel and Phison enables us to bring AI-driven code optimization into practical, on-device workflows, where performance, privacy, and cost discipline are critical," said Kee-Meng Tan, Chief Operating Officer at TurinTech AI. "By combining Artemis with Intel AI PCs and Phison's alternative memory approach, we can support larger and more capable local AI workloads without demanding ever-increasing system memory."

"More users and businesses want to run AI locally faster, more private and without the cost of sending everything to the cloud," said Jim Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Computing at Intel. "Our collaboration with Phison enables Intel AI PC platforms to support larger local AI workloads with simpler memory configurations, so customers can turn their own data into useful applications and real business value at a lower total cost."

Come visit Phison at Computex, booth M0411a, 4F, Nangang Hall 1, to see aiDAPTIV in action. To schedule a meeting or demo, contact sales@phison.com.

About Phison Electronics

Phison Electronics is a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, powering more than one in every five SSDs shipped worldwide. Phison has grown into a multibillion-dollar company with more than 4,500 employees 70% of whom are dedicated to R&D and more than 2,000 patents. The company's innovations include aiDAPTIV, an award-winning AI solution for affordable LLM training and inferencing on-premises, and Pascari, a portfolio of ultra-high-performance enterprise SSDs purpose-built for data-intensive workloads across AI, cloud, and hyperscale data centers.

Phison, the Phison design, the Phison logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Phison Electronics or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice. Pictures shown may vary from actual products.

Disclaimer: Many of the products and features mentioned are still in development and will be made available as they are finalized. The timeline for their release is dependent on the ongoing development and market conditions and is subject to change.

©2026 Phison Electronics or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

©Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

1 Based on internal Phison validation using Gemma 4 26B A4B with aiDAPTIV middleware. Results were observed through aiDAPTIV middleware logging. Actual results may vary depending on software environment, model architecture, and quantization.

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[PHISON's Quick Facts]

More than 25 years experiences in NAND controller IC design and module integration.

More than 5,000 employees globally, and more than 70% are engineers

Nearly 2,000 memory-related patents globally.

Targets long-term revenue of more than NT$100 billion through the 5+5 growth strategy

The global market share of SSD controllers exceeds 20%

The global market share of automotive-grade controllers exceeds 40%

Phison maintains long-term strategic partnerships with leading NAND manufacturers, including KIOXIA, Micron, SanDisk, Samsung, SK hynix and YMTC.

More than 80% of Phison's revenue comes from "high-value" NAND storage application markets, including servers, automotive systems, embedded systems, industrial applications, gaming consoles and generative AI. This enables Phison to maintain relatively stable revenue and profitability despite fluctuations across the NAND industry cycle.

Phison's deep understanding and integration across the entire NAND ecosystem including strong bilateral partnerships with upstream NAND manufacturers and close engagement with downstream NAND storage application customers represent the irreplaceable value Phison brings to global customers and partners, and serve as a key competitive advantage that allows Phison to remain resilient and influential within the NAND industry.

[Forward-looking Statements]

Information included in this press release that is not historical in nature constitutes "forward-looking statements." Phison cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on Phison's reasonable knowledge and current expectations, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons including, without limitation, risks associated with changes in demand and supply change, manufacturing and supply capacity, design-wins, time to market, market competition, industrial cyclicality, customers' financial condition, exchange rate fluctuations, legal actions, amendments to the laws and regulations, changes in the global economy, natural disasters and other unexpected events that may disrupt Phison's business and operations. Accordingly, readers should not place reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Phison undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Contacts:

PHISON Spokesperson

Antonio Yu

TEL: 037-586-896 #10019

Mobile: 0979-105-026

Email: antonioyu@phison.com

PHISON Deputy Spokesperson

Kuo-Ting Lu

TEL: 037-586-896 #26022

Mobile: 0979-075-330

Email: kuoting_lu@phison.com

PHISON and PASCARI enterprise product inquiries:

sales@phison.com

sales@phisonenterprise.com

PHISON and PASCARI enterprise media inquiries:

Lynn Kelly

Lynn_kelly@phison.com

press_americas@phison.com