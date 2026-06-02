Investment to support automation, digitization, sustainability, and workforce development across Newell's French operations

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL), a global consumer goods company behind brands including Parker, Yankee Candle, DYMO, Paper Mate, Waterman, Spontex, and Campingaz, announced a €40 million investment in its French manufacturing and operations network over the next three years. The announcement was made at the Choose France Summit 2026, the annual international business summit organized by President Emmanuel Macron and the French government at the Palace of Versailles.

"France is a strategically important market for Newell, and this announcement underscores our commitment to keeping our French business globally competitive," said Chris Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Newell Brands. "We are planning to invest in automation, digitization, sustainability and workforce development to build a more agile, high-performing business for the long term. We are proud to make this announcement at the Choose France Summit alongside Business France and to continue deepening our partnerships in the country."

A €40 Million Investment Across Four Priority Areas

The investment will be deployed across Newell's sites in France, covering four areas:

Advanced manufacturing automation and new production line capabilities;

A comprehensive digitization program leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and modern manufacturing systems to improve safety, quality, and planning capabilities;

Sustainability and infrastructure upgrades;

A structured workforce development program focused on upskilling, engineering excellence, and leadership succession to support long-term careers within Newell's French operations.

Deepening a Long-Term Commitment to French Industry

France is one of Newell's top ten international markets and a meaningful part of a global portfolio in which the company's overall international business represents 39% of total sales. The company has operated in France for over 100 years, with iconic brands including Parker, Waterman, Spontex, and Campingaz produced on French soil across generations. Newell subsidiaries currently operate sites across four major regions in France and employ nearly 1,000 people in the country. This depth of presence makes France a natural focus for Newell's international strategy.

Reinvesting for Sustainable Growth

This investment is part of Newell's broader strategy to strengthen its competitiveness and drive long-term value creation by directing resources toward its highest-priority growth areas. The plan is enabled in part by the company's use of automation, digitization, and AI to simplify operations and accelerate decision-making. These investments are focused on modernizing facilities and building skills to support long-term employment and industrial resilience.

"France is a cornerstone of Newell's international business, and this planned investment demonstrates our dedication to its continued strength. We are grateful for the support of the French government and Business France, and we look forward to building on that partnership as we continue investing in our operations," said Max Menozzi, President EMEA and APAC, Newell Brands

About Newell Brands. Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex, Campingaz, Parker, and Waterman. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments. Additional information about Newell Brands is available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release, particularly those relating to driving value or contributing to growth, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include the factors listed from time to time in our SEC filings, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments.

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Contacts:

Investors:

Joanne Freiberger

SVP, Investor Relations Chief Communications Officer

+1 (727) 947-0891

joanne.freiberger@newellco.com



Media:

Danielle Clark

Director, External Communications

+1 (404) 783-0419

danielle.clark@newellco.com