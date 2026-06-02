Filing acceptance, under priority review, based on Phase III data showing giredestrant reduced the risk of invasive disease recurrence or death by 30% compared with standard-of-care endocrine therapy

Giredestrant represents the first significant advance in adjuvant endocrine therapy in over 20 years

Giredestrant has the potential to become a new standard-of-care in the adjuvant setting; more than 90% of ER-positive breast cancer cases are diagnosed at an early-stage (I-III)

The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of November 30, 2026

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company's New Drug Application (NDA) under Priority Review for giredestrant, an investigational oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), as an adjuvant treatment for adults with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, stage I, II and III breast cancer. The FDA is expected to make a decision on the approval by November 30, 2026.

"Giredestrant represents the first major endocrine therapy advance in early-stage ER-positive breast cancer in decades, where the chance for cure is highest," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. "The FDA's filing acceptance brings us closer to delivering a new standard-of-care with the potential to fundamentally change the treatment paradigm for people with early-stage disease."

The filing acceptance is based on the Phase III lidERA Breast Cancer study results, which showed adjuvant giredestrant significantly reduced the risk of invasive disease recurrence or death (iDFS) by 30% compared with standard-of-care endocrine therapy (SoC ET) (hazard ratio [HR]=0.70, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.57-0.87, p=0.0014). At three years, 92.4% of patients in the giredestrant arm were alive and free of invasive disease versus 89.6% in the SoC ET arm. The iDFS benefit was consistent across all clinically relevant subgroups. Overall survival (OS) data were immature at the time of this analysis, but a clear positive trend was observed. Follow-up for OS will continue to the next analysis. Giredestrant was well tolerated; adverse events were manageable and consistent with its known safety profile. The treatment discontinuation rate for giredestrant was 5.3% versus 8.2% with SoC ET.

Additional analyses from the giredestrant program were presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Congress. This growing body of evidence continues to reinforce the clinical benefit profile of giredestrant and its potential to meaningfully improve outcomes across ER-positive early-stage and advanced breast cancer.

The U.S. FDA recently accepted the NDA for giredestrant in combination with everolimus for those with ESR1-mutated, ER-positive advanced breast cancer based on the evERA results, with a decision expected in December 2026.

Genentech's expanding giredestrant clinical development program spans distinct treatment settings and lines of therapy, reflecting our commitment to deliver innovative medicines to as many people with ER-positive breast cancer as possible.

Globally, 2.3 million people are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. ER-positive breast cancer accounts for approximately 70% of breast cancer cases, and the majority are diagnosed in the early-stage. Currently, up to a third of people eventually experience recurrence on or after adjuvant endocrine therapy treatment for early-stage breast cancer. Additionally, many have to interrupt or stop treatment early due to safety or tolerability issues, thereby increasing the risk of death. These limitations underscore the need for more effective and better-tolerated options that can enhance adherence and prevent or delay disease recurrence.

About the lidERA Breast Cancer study

lidERA Breast Cancer [NCT04961996] is a Phase III, randomized, open-label, multicenter study evaluating the efficacy and safety of adjuvant giredestrant versus standard-of-care endocrine therapy in people with medium- or high-risk stage I-III estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. Over 4,100 patients were enrolled in the study.

The primary endpoint is invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) excluding unrelated cancers in other organs (second primary non-breast cancers). Key secondary endpoints include overall survival, iDFS including second primary non-breast cancers, disease-free survival and safety.

About giredestrant

Giredestrant is an investigational, oral, potent next-generation selective estrogen receptor degrader and full antagonist.

Giredestrant is designed to block estrogen from binding to the estrogen receptor, triggering its breakdown (known as degradation) and stopping or slowing down the growth of cancer cells.

Giredestrant has an extensive clinical development program and is being investigated in five company-sponsored Phase III clinical trials that span multiple treatment settings and lines of therapy to benefit as many people as possible:

Giredestrant versus standard-of-care endocrine therapy (SoC ET) as adjuvant treatment in estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative early-stage breast cancer (lidERA Breast Cancer; NCT04961996)

Giredestrant plus everolimus versus SoC ET plus everolimus in ER-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (evERA Breast Cancer; NCT05306340)

Giredestrant plus palbociclib versus letrozole plus palbociclib in ER-positive, HER2-negative, endocrine-sensitive, recurrent locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (persevERA Breast Cancer; NCT04546009)

palbociclib versus letrozole plus palbociclib in ER-positive, HER2-negative, endocrine-sensitive, recurrent locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (persevERA Breast Cancer; NCT04546009) Giredestrant plus investigator's choice of a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK4/6) inhibitor versus fulvestrant plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor in ER-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer resistant to adjuvant endocrine therapy (pionERA Breast Cancer; NCT06065748)

Giredestrant plus dual HER2 blockade versus dual HER2 blockade in ER-positive, HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (heredERA Breast Cancer; NCT05296798)

About estrogen receptor (ER)-positive breast cancer

Globally, the burden of breast cancer continues to grow, with 2.3 million women diagnosed and 670,000 dying from the disease every year. Breast cancer remains the number one cause of cancer-related deaths amongst women, and the second most common cancer type.

ER-positive breast cancer accounts for approximately 70% of breast cancer cases, and the majority are diagnosed in the early-stage. A defining feature of ER-positive breast cancer is that its tumor cells have receptors that attach to estrogen, which can contribute to tumor growth.

Despite treatment advances, ER-positive breast cancer remains particularly challenging to treat due to its biological complexity. Patients often face the risk of disease progression, treatment side effects and resistance to endocrine therapy. There is an urgent need for more effective treatments that can delay clinical progression and reduce the burden of treatment on people's lives.

About Genentech in Breast Cancer

Genentech has revolutionized the breast cancer landscape for more than 30 years. From pioneering backbone therapies for HER2-positive care to developing new approaches to target resistance in HR-positive disease, our goal is to deliver transformational therapies from early- to late-stage disease to help as many people living with breast cancer as possible. By collaborating across the oncology ecosystem, delivering groundbreaking science and applying advanced technologies, we are committed to achieving the best outcomes and building a future where people with cancer can thrive, in spite of their diagnosis.

About Genentech

Founded 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

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