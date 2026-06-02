

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on Monday said it has asked Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), eBay Inc. (EBAY), Kogan.com Ltd (KGN.AX), and Fruugo to remove listings for toys and games containing banned small high-powered magnets.



The ACCC said products such as magnetic chess and magnetic battle chess-style games can cause serious or potentially fatal internal injuries if swallowed, especially by young children.



Amazon, eBay, Kogan and Fruugo have agreed to remove the affected listings and take steps to prevent similar products from being relisted.



Amazon, Kogan and Fruugo have also offered refunds to customers who purchased the affected products.



The ACCC urged consumers to stop using the products immediately, keep them away from children and contact the seller or marketplace for a refund.



The regulator said it will continue investigating the sale of banned magnet products and may take enforcement action where appropriate.



On Monday, Amazon closed trading 3.47% lesser at $261.26 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock is trading 0.67% further down at $259.51.



On Monday, eBay closed trading 0.99% higher at $110.35 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock is trading 0.82% down at $109.45.



On Monday, eBay closed trading 0.99% higher at $110.35 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock is trading 0.82% down at $109.45.



Kogan is currently trading 2.16% lesser at AUD 4.0700 on Australia Securities Exchange.



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