Schneider Electric Introduces New Uniflair XCA Chiller Line, Designed to Enhance Energy Performance and Operational Stability in High-Density AI Data Centers

Uniflair XCA includes six new sizes of oil-free centrifugal chillers, ranging from 1,300 kW to 2,500 kW of cooling capacity with an Energy Efficiency Ratio of 4.66

Wide operating range accommodates elevated water temperatures to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability

Integrated oil-free centrifugal compressors reduce maintenance, contamination risks and mechanical losses

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced the launch of Uniflair XCA, a new series of air-cooled and free-cooling chillers designed to meet the rapidly evolving demands of AI-driven, high-density liquid-cooled data centers.

The Uniflair XCAC (air-cooled) and Uniflair XCAF (free-cooling) series integrate oil-free centrifugal compressors with magnetic bearing technology and built-in variable-speed drives, forming a fully optimized cooling platform engineered to deliver remarkable energy performance and operational stability across diverse thermal loads and ambient conditions.

Equipped with a high-efficiency spray-type evaporator, the XCA line features six sizes of oil-free centrifugal chillers ranging from 1,200 kW to 2,500 kW units that deliver excellent thermal performance and use low-GWP refrigerants to significantly reduce environmental impact. Their wide operating range accommodates elevated water temperatures, making the chillers particularly suited for AI-optimized data centers and advanced liquid cooling infrastructures, where energy efficiency and sustainability are critical.

"Energy efficiency, adaptability and reliability are essential components of liquid cooling systems for AI-optimized data centers, and we've designed the Uniflair XCA line with these most important design features at the forefront," said Andrew Bradner, Senior Vice President, Cooling Business at Schneider Electric. "With adaptable water operating temperatures and versatile deployment options, the XCA line features a system-level approach that gives operators scalability, enhanced performance and long-term peace of mind as data center complexity continues to rise."

Accelerating the shift to sustainable, high-capacity cooling

As AI, GPU clusters and liquid cooling architectures drive unprecedented power densities, cooling systems have become central to data center reliability and cost control. Uniflair XCA addresses these challenges through an integrated high-efficiency architecture built around:

Oil free magnetic bearing centrifugal compressors, which eliminate lubrication systems to reduce maintenance, contamination risks and mechanical losses, while delivering up to 25% higher efficiency and ultra-low acoustic levels.

which eliminate lubrication systems to reduce maintenance, contamination risks and mechanical losses, while delivering up to 25% higher efficiency and ultra-low acoustic levels. Advanced heat-exchange architecture that combines spray evaporator technology with V-shape microchannel coils, delivering thermal performance while significantly reducing refrigerant charge, material usage, and overall environmental footprint.

that combines spray evaporator technology with V-shape microchannel coils, delivering thermal performance while significantly reducing refrigerant charge, material usage, and overall environmental footprint. Optimized heat-rejection architecture combining a new V-shape coil design, and a new generation of large diameter EC fans delivers higher heat exchange efficiency with increased airflow, lower acoustic impact and enabling stable operation even at high ambient temperatures.

combining a new V-shape coil design, and a new generation of large diameter EC fans delivers higher heat exchange efficiency with increased airflow, lower acoustic impact and enabling stable operation even at high ambient temperatures. Enhanced free cooling capabilities : With high water temperatures (up to 33°C outlet) and enhanced coil geometry, XCAF free-cooling models significantly boost annualized performance. It can operate in extreme environmental conditions (from -20°C to +52°C), while in moderate climates, the system can achieve up to 60% energy savings compared to mechanical cooling alone, extending free-cooling availability and significantly reducing reliance on mechanical cooling.

: With high water temperatures (up to 33°C outlet) and enhanced coil geometry, XCAF free-cooling models significantly boost annualized performance. It can operate in extreme environmental conditions (from -20°C to +52°C), while in moderate climates, the system can achieve up to 60% energy savings compared to mechanical cooling alone, extending free-cooling availability and significantly reducing reliance on mechanical cooling. High configurability : With numerous electrical, hydraulic, noise control, and performance enhancement options, the system can be customized to meet specific operational needs, improving efficiency and reducing management costs.

: With numerous electrical, hydraulic, noise control, and performance enhancement options, the system can be customized to meet specific operational needs, improving efficiency and reducing management costs. High-efficiency quick restart: Built for mission-critical application, the system supports a quick restart, restoring full operational capacity within 3 minutes of power outage to minimize service interruptions.

Built for mission-critical application, the system supports a quick restart, restoring full operational capacity within 3 minutes of power outage to minimize service interruptions. Sustainable by design: Decarbonization is engineered into the core of Uniflair XCA. Fully aligned with EU F-Gas Regulation 2024/573 to guarantee low carbon emissions, the platform adopts ultra-low-GWP refrigerants as standard.

Together, these features translate into lower energy expenditure/reservation, simplified maintenance, and predictable long-term operation, enabling data center operators to focus on business continuity rather than system intervention.

Software-defined cooling: smarter, adaptive, data-driven

Building on Schneider Electric's digital leadership, the XCA introduces a new generation of firmware features that optimize performance in real time:

Variable speed pump algorithms for constant flow, constant temperature differential, or constant head pressure.

Advanced fan modulation enabling low-noise and ultra-low-noise profiles based on temperature, load, or time schedules.

Energy metering and real-time water flow measurement for enhanced visibility.

These capabilities deliver predictive efficiency, reduced compressor cycling, and higher overall system stability.

The first Uniflair XCA chiller units begin shipping across the world in June 2026.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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