

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon's Prime Day Event, its major deal event, is returning kicking off summer, with millions of exclusive and early deals for Prime Members from June 23 to 26.



The offers include Amazon's best deals, from the season's biggest fashion trends and K-beauty favorites to summer of soccer essentials, patio furniture, and outdoor entertaining many at 50 percent off or more. The members can also avail savings on fresh groceries and back-to-school essentials, all with fast, free delivery.



Along with the U.S., Prime Day 2026 will take place in June in Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and many other countries.



Prime members in Australia, Brazil, India, and Japan will be able to shop Prime Day deals later this summer.



In the U.S., Prime Day returns from June 23 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through June 26. New deals drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event. These deals are exclusive to Prime members and available only while supplies last.



But, starting now, Prime members can take advantage of early deals and offers.



The offers include products exclusive to Amazon, including the Hydro Flask Supernova Purple collection, Away luggage in summer-ready Sky Blue and Palm Green colorways, and premium beauty sets from Drunk Elephant and Milk Makeup.



New drops launch three times daily at 12 a.m., 8 a.m., and 1 p.m. PDT throughout the event on amazon.com/primeday and the Amazon Shopping app.



Members can save on household essentials from the fridge to the medicine cabinet, with up to 45 percent off personal care favorites from L'Oral and Dove, and up to 40 percent off cleaning supplies from brands like Seventh Generation and Dawn. Further, up to 30 percent off is available on premium hair care and skin care from Color Wow and ELEMIS.



In Groceries, members can save on select items like $1 red cherries, $1 hot dogs and buns, 4-for-$1 corn, and BBQ favorites for $3 and under, with shopping across Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and local grocery stores on Amazon.com.



For the first day of school or move-in day, Prime Day gives up to 50 percent off on select gaming and tech products from Sony and Logitech G; up to 45 percent off school supplies from Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, and Avery, and Amazon Essentials kids uniforms and basics starting at $5.



For college students, members can save up to 40 percent on everything required, including essentials from Amazon Basics like pots and pans sets, dinnerware, toaster ovens, electric kettles, desk chairs, and bedframes at amazon.com/offtocollege.



Prime for Young Adults offers all the benefits of Prime at 50 percent of the cost-$7.49 per month or $69 per year-with everyday 5 percent cash back on eligible purchases.



In the offers, customers who spend $15 or more on a qualifying online grocery order on Amazon have a chance to win free groceries for a year. The firm offers $1 million in total prizes across 100 winners, who will be announced weekly leading up to Prime Day.



Members can set up a deal alert with Alexa for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card, for 100 winners.



Further, Prime members can enjoy exclusive early screenings of Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 29 in select theaters-two days ahead of its wide release in the U.S.



Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa from June 11-July 9, or $120 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card from June 23-26.



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