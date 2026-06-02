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WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 18:31
30,280 Euro
-0,23 % -0,070
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,59030,65009:29
30,30030,40001.06.
PR Newswire
02.06.2026 09:00 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ASSA ABLOY acquires Sentinel Dock & Door in Canada

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Sentinel Dock & Door ("Sentinel"), a commercial dock and door service company based in Canada.

"I am very pleased to welcome Sentinel to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"The acquisition of Sentinel significantly strengthens our direct channel presence, including service, and broadens our footprint across Canada. With their strong, service-oriented business and well-established operational platform, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth in the market," says Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Entrance Systems Division.

Sentinel was founded in 1983 and has some 375 employees. The company is headquartered in Ontario with coverage across Canada. Sentinel will be part of the Business Segment Industrial within the Entrance Systems Division.

Sales for 2025 amounted to about MCAD 137 (approx. MSEK 960) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, E-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 64,000 employees and sales of SEK 152 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-sentinel-dock---door-in-canada,c4356240

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4356240/4127503.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/sentinel-docking-stations,c3542879

Sentinel Docking stations

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-acquires-sentinel-dock--door-in-canada-302788111.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.