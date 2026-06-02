Pearson and Jordan extend vocational education partnership through 2031

LONDON and AMMAN, Jordan, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jordanian Ministry of Education signed a five-year contract extension with Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L) to continue delivering the vocational education development programme first launched in 2023, extending the partnership to 2031.

The signing took place at the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in London. Under the extension, Pearson will continue to support the delivery of vocational qualifications in Jordan to 362 schools with learner numbers expected to continue to grow in the following five years. BTEC Level 2 and 3 Arabic-language qualifications will be offered across 14 sectors including Business, IT, Health and Social Care, Hair and Beauty and Agriculture.

Pearson first partnered with the Jordanian Ministry of Education in May 2023 to support the reform of the country's technical and vocational education and training system in schools. The initiative introduced vocational qualifications into the national curriculum in support of Jordan's Economic Vision 2033, helping to address labour market needs and tackle youth unemployment. Students who successfully complete the programme receive a globally recognised BTEC certificate accepted by universities in the UK, the US, Australia, Canada and across the MENAT region.

The partnership integrates vocational qualifications into the national curriculum, giving learners practical, hands-on experience that prepares them for both employment and higher education. Developed alongside educators, employers and government bodies, these qualifications are aligned with workforce demand and designed to help learners build industry-relevant skills for future growth.

Dr. Azmi Mahafza, Minister of Education for Jordan, said "The expansion of partnership through the renewal of our agreement with Pearson for another five years reflects our strategic commitment to strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training in Jordan, ensuring high-quality outcomes that contribute to our Economic Modernization Vision. This achievement coincides with the preparations undertaken to celebrate the graduation of the first batch of Jordan's Level 3 BTEC students. This continued cooperation contributes significantly to bridge the skills gap between educational outcomes and the evolving needs of the local labour market, through effective alignment of curricula and competencies with workplace requirements. On behalf of Jordan's Government, the Ministry of Education highly values this partnership with Pearson and considers it an example of fruitful international cooperation"

Pearson has also provided in-country training to help Jordanian educators deliver vocational qualifications effectively and with confidence. As part of the contract extension, educators will continue to strengthen their vocational teaching skills through Pearson's training programmes.

Jane Baker, Pearson's Vice President of Enterprise Learning & Skills, said: "This five-year extension reflects the strength of our partnership with the Jordanian Ministry of Education and our shared commitment to expanding opportunity for learners in Jordan. By broadening access to high-quality vocational qualifications and continued teacher development, we are helping more young people build the skills, confidence and recognised pathways they need to progress into further study and future careers."

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com.

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