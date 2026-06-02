SWECO AB: Sweco acquires Finland's leading nuclear expert company

Sweco has signed an agreement to acquire Platom, a Finnish company providing technical consultancy across the full life cycle of nuclear operations. The acquisition makes Sweco the leading nuclear consultancy in Finland and also strengthens Sweco's European capabilities in this growing sector.

Platom is an expert company specialising in the nuclear industry, where it serves nuclear operators in the fields of nuclear and radiation safety, licensing, nuclear projects and nuclear technology. The company has more than 25 years of experience in expert services in the nuclear industry and employs approximately 30 specialists.



"I am excited to welcome Platom's specialists to be an important part of Sweco, which is one of Europe's most experienced consultancies in nuclear infrastructure. Platom is Finland's leading consultancy in the nuclear industry, and their expertise strengthens Sweco's competitiveness both in lifecycle projects related to traditional nuclear power and in new-build nuclear power projects, such as small modular reactors (SMRs)," says Thomas Hietto, Business Area President of Sweco in Finland.



As momentum across the nuclear sector continues to build, the industry is working through factors such as capital requirements, regulatory and permitting timelines, and supply-chain scaling. The rising investment is also driving strong demand for specialised engineering, technical and advisory expertise across Europe.



"Expertise in nuclear projects is highly sought after by our clients, not only in Finland, but across Europe. Sweco has extensive experience from nuclear projects in various countries, including Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania and Norway. These projects are complex and require specialist skills in a range of fields over long periods of time, and through the addition of Platom, Sweco has further strengthened our capabilities to support clients in this sector," says Thomas Hietto.



Press photo:

Thomas Hietto, Sweco Finland. Free use, please credit Mans Berg.

About Sweco's nuclear experience

Sweco advises and is an expert in all areas of the energy transition, encompassing the production, transmission and storage of various energy types. A balanced mix of fossil-free energy types is essential for effectively addressing the challenges of the green transition, with nuclear power serving as one potential component of this mix. Sweco provides technical advisory services related to permitting procedures, project planning, construction, decommissioning and waste management. With extensive experience from nuclear power projects in various countries, such as Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania and Norway, Sweco is uniquely positioned to support clients at all stages of the nuclear lifecycle.

About Sweco's acquisition agenda

This acquisition aligns with Sweco's acquisition strategy to grow the business by adding key skills that complement Sweco's 23,000 experts and to expand the Group's market position as Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy. Sweco's strategy is to grow through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth. The Group has completed close to 170 acquisitions over the past 20 years. In total, Sweco completed 13 acquisitions in 2025, adding approximately SEK 2.1 billion in annual net sales and more than 1,500 experts to Sweco.



For additional information, please contact:

Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se



Sweco plans and designs tomorrow's sustainable communities and cities. With the collective knowledge of our 23,000 architects, engineers and other experts we work together with our clients to facilitate the green transition, maximise the potential of digitalisation and to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and resilience. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with sales of approximately SEK 32 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.swecogroup.com